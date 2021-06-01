Miami pool crasher’s guide: How to get into the best hotel pools without getting a room

If it’s summer, it’s time to visit a few luxury pools.

Last summer, which took place during The Year That Shall Not Be Named, nobody was crashing any pools unless it was their own. And even then flashing a glimpse of your pandemic body was traumatic to you and also to your pets. Best to stay inside in the a/c wrapped in a blanket with a fistful of pastelitos.

But a new day has dawned. In 2021. Day passes are back for some of the swankiest pools in Miami and Miami Beach. There are also other means by which to access a hotel pool, depending on your budget and your nerve.

If you’re a clubber, you can always find a pool party. Miami loves its pool parties. But if you’re looking for something a little more relaxed, here’s what you need to know to get your pool on.

An easy way to find day passes

The Kimpton Surfcomber on Collins Avenue in Miami Beach is one of the hotels that offers a day pass.

First things first. Go to resortpass.com to see which pools offer day passes and how much they’ll cost. This booking website also offers passes for cabana and daybeds, too, at such luxury hotels as SLS Brickell, Kimpton Surfcomber, Shelborne South Beach, the Z Ocean Hotel South Beach, The Ritz-Carlton South Beach and The Savoy Hotel & Beach Club (and plenty of others, too).

Don’t want to stray too far from Kendall? You can even get a day pass to the Hilton Miami Dadeland.

Day passes will run you anywhere from $25 to $100. Daybeds and cabanas will cost you more.

Book a treatment at a hotel spa

If you book a treatment at Espa spa at Acqualina Resort & Spa in Sunny Isles Beach, you can use a private pool the same day as your treatment.

Some hotel spas allow you to use the hotel pool if you book a treatment. Book a treatment at The Baia Beach Club at Mondrian South Beach on Monday through Thursday, for example, and you can get access to the pool area. If you book a treatment at Espa at Acqualina Resort & Spa in Sunny Isles Beach or Lapis at the Fontainebleau, pool time can be part of your post-treatment wallowing.

Check with individual spas to find out their policies.

Pools for the whole family

Brenda Martinez, 17, and her cousin, Jonathan Martinez, 17, go down a waterslide at Tidal Cove Waterpark. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

You don’t have to be a guest of the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa to visit Tidal Cove Waterpark in Aventura, which features seven slides (including the Aqua Drop, which will test your nerve), plus a kiddie pool, an adults-only pool and a Lazy River, which you float along on an inner tube while you try to decide if you want a Turnberry Mule from the bar (you do). You can also ride the Triple FlowRider, on which you will inevitably fall. Don’t worry — you can book lessons if you need them (you will).

Day passes run from $65-$250, depending on what you want to do.

Tidal Cove Waterpark, 19999 W Country Club Dr., Aventura; 786-279-6152

Where a drink gets you pool access

Broken Shaker customers can use the pool at Freehand Miami.

Drinks are good. We like drinks. And if you buy a drink at the Broken Shaker at Freehand Miami in Miami Beach, you can go in the pool. The hotel even has lockers you can use.

Freehand Miami, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach

There’s always the Clevelander

The Clevelander South Beach has a pool. You could go there.

Look, sometimes you’re just not in the mood to be fancy. Some days you just want to bake in the sun, maybe play a little beer pong. That’s where The Clevelander comes in with legendary pool parties and, well, a pool. Next to the beach. Things could be worse.

The Clevelander South Beach, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach

Just crash

We would never advocate sneaking in to use the pool at a luxury hotel when you weren’t a paying guest, because that is morally reprehensible, and frankly we are shocked that you would even suggest it.

That said, we have tips:

Exude confidence: Walk in like you are staying in the penthouse with Bennifer. Make no eye contact with anybody who looks like they could throw you out. It helps if you wear expensive sunglasses.

Have lunch poolside: This will make it look like you belong at the luxury hotel and not in an efficiency in Sweetwater.

Snag a towel and set up a chair when nobody’s looking: This is the hard part. Maybe go with a friend, who will provide a distraction. Pick someone slower than you, in case you have to run for it.

If you get caught, walk away: This is not the time to try and argue your way into more pool time. Keep personal items handy for a swift getaway. Mumble a brief apology, then get out of there fast.