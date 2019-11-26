Downtown Miami is throwing a huge, three-day music festival for Super Bowl — with beer

AmericanAirlines Arena is looking like it’s going to be ground zero for Super Bowl fun for three days, thanks to the Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest Jan. 30-Feb. 1, 2020.

The concert line-up is yet to be announced, but last year when the fest launched at State Farm Arena in Atlanta during the annual NFL extravaganza, mega entertainers like Aerosmith, Ciara, Ludacris, Cardi B, Lil Jon, Migos and Bruno Mars all performed. Post Malone was headliner (and we all know how much he likes beer).

The Bruno Mars and Cardi B. show was the highest-grossing evening in the arena’s 20-year history, say organizers, so we have high hopes.

Bud Light is the official beer sponsor for the NFL and the ads have been on point. Who could forget their viral Dilly Dilly campaign?

“Music and sports are two things that Bud Light has been involved with for so many years and when we thought of how we can even elevate further what we do already for the Super Bowl, adding a music element and then particularly at this scale, started to seem like a no-brainer,” Shana Barry, director of Bud Light experiential, said of the fest last year.

Ticket prices and VIP packages will also be announced soon.

Super Bowl LIV hits Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens Feb. 2, 2020. JLo and Shakira are set to be the halftime act.

More info: www.superbowlmusicfest.com