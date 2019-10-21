News
‘Epic’: Post Malone came to Miami and gave away $50,000 during a show. Just because
Better now is right.
Post Malone put on one hell of a show Saturday night at E11EVEN MIAMI.
Let’s just say the audience left with more than they expected.
During his high-energy appearance, the “Sunflower” singer opened up a cooler and began tossing out dollar bills like a boss.
Patrons steadied their cellphone cameras as the singles went flying through the air.
A spokeswoman for the downtown club says Malone threw out $50,000 in total.
A clip on the E11EVEN’s social media shows a video of the performer, called the “Donald Trump of hip hop” shortly after guzzling beer on a stage littered with bills, singing his hit “Rockstar.”
Many of his 18 million plus followers who weren’t there to witness this incredible event seemed to have a severe case of FOMO.
“GET ME THERE NOW.”
“Damn, was this not fantastic.”
“Jealoussss.”
“For real, for real, this kills.”
“Epic.”
Malone played for a sold-out crowd at AmericanAirlines Arena the following night.
