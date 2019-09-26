JLo and Shakira will perform at Super Bowl LIV. All we need now is Pitbull.

Jennifer Lopez talks making ‘Hustlers,’ telling diverse stories in Hollywood Producer and actress Jennifer Lopez sat down with Alicia Civita to talk about producing the movie Hustlers. She also discussed portraying such a complex character. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Producer and actress Jennifer Lopez sat down with Alicia Civita to talk about producing the movie Hustlers. She also discussed portraying such a complex character.

You want it? You got it, Miami.

Two of the world’s sexiest superstars will share the same stage at Super Bowl LIV on Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, sponsor Pepsi announced Thursday.

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be the halftime performers. Holy hell, that’s hot.

Other performers are also expected to be added to the show, the according to the soda giant.

Lopez confirmed the happy news. The 50 year old superstar had reportedly been lobbying to perform.

So did Shak, tweeting, “It doesn’t get any better than this!”