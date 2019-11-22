This Instagrammable pop up during Art Basel is trashy — in a good way

The NYC-based Museum of Plastic is coming to Art Basel this year to illuminate us about the world’s pollution crisis. The pop-up, at the Miami Beach Edition Hotel from Dec. 6-8, is meant to educate you about the grim reality, but in a cool way, of course.

Unlike other selfie friendly popups — like the Museum of Ice Cream, Unicorn Factory and the upcoming Candytopia — this isn’t all about the most attractive filter.

It’s about the message: Plastic is not fantastic, bro.

At the experiential exhibit, visitors will be able to pose next a giant receipt (even bigger than the ones you get at CVS) to illustrate the staggering amount of money wasted on single-use plastic water bottles (one million are sold every minute around the world).

The so-called Ocean Voyage room has artwork and digital projections of fish, crustaceans, coral and plants. As you move through, more man-made materials are introduced, hammering home the grim fact that the ocean will have more plastic by weight than fish by the year 2050.

Finally, a socially conscious documentary from Lonely Whale, the ocean health organization hosting the pop-up, shows how individuals, companies and cities can use less plastic and come up with solutions.

When you post your pics, use the hashtag #hydratelike to bring even more awareness to this very serious environmental issue. Don’t forget your pretty filter.

Details: The pop-up museum will be open to noon to 8 p.m. on Dec. 6-7 and from noon to 5 p.m. on Dec. 8. The Miami Beach EDITION, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, editionhotels.com, 786-257-4500. Free.