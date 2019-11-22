Things To Do

This Instagrammable pop up during Art Basel is trashy — in a good way

Getty Images

The NYC-based Museum of Plastic is coming to Art Basel this year to illuminate us about the world’s pollution crisis. The pop-up, at the Miami Beach Edition Hotel from Dec. 6-8, is meant to educate you about the grim reality, but in a cool way, of course.

Unlike other selfie friendly popups — like the Museum of Ice Cream, Unicorn Factory and the upcoming Candytopia — this isn’t all about the most attractive filter.

It’s about the message: Plastic is not fantastic, bro.

View this post on Instagram

Museum of Plastic . WHAT: MUSEUM OF PLASTIC. A place to face the facts head on, discover the solutions, and take the pledge to #HydrateLike the ocean, the planet, and future generations depend on it. . Did you know that aluminum is infinitely recyclable? 75% of all aluminum in circulation today is from 1888, while 91% of plastic has never been recycled. : @sophalie_viera . WHO: @yescreativeco, @drinkeverandever @lonelywhale and featuring art by lots of great artists. . WHEN: June 8-12, 2019. Daily from 11am to 7pm. . WHERE: 473 Broadway . PRICE: FREE . FEED INSPIRATION: #museumofplastic #hydratelike . . . . . #FOMOfeed #FOMOfeedkids #nyc #newyorkcity #popup #popupnyc #nycpopup #worldoceansday #lonelywhale #drinkeverandever #nyckids #citykids

A post shared by NYC’s CULTURE CURATOR for kids (@fomofeedkids) on

At the experiential exhibit, visitors will be able to pose next a giant receipt (even bigger than the ones you get at CVS) to illustrate the staggering amount of money wasted on single-use plastic water bottles (one million are sold every minute around the world).

The so-called Ocean Voyage room has artwork and digital projections of fish, crustaceans, coral and plants. As you move through, more man-made materials are introduced, hammering home the grim fact that the ocean will have more plastic by weight than fish by the year 2050.

Finally, a socially conscious documentary from Lonely Whale, the ocean health organization hosting the pop-up, shows how individuals, companies and cities can use less plastic and come up with solutions.

When you post your pics, use the hashtag #hydratelike to bring even more awareness to this very serious environmental issue. Don’t forget your pretty filter.

Details: The pop-up museum will be open to noon to 8 p.m. on Dec. 6-7 and from noon to 5 p.m. on Dec. 8. The Miami Beach EDITION, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, editionhotels.com, 786-257-4500. Free.

Profile Image of Madeleine Marr
Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
  Comments  