Miami is about to fall into a marshmallow pit thanks to this Aventura Mall pop-up

Candytopia

Is this the Museum of Ice Cream, part deux?

We are hoping this is the case with Candytopia. Because it sounds deliciously fun.

The so called “candy-coated experiential adventure” is coming to the Aventura Mall Nov. 22 through the holiday season, but a closing date is not specified.

“For anyone who’s ever dreamed of scoring a Golden Ticket or nibbling their way through Candyland, Candytopia transports guests to an imaginative confectionary wonderland with a one-of-a-kind full sensory experience and welcomes people of all ages to explore their sweet tooth like never before,” says a release.

This will be the 10th location for the mini theme park, which launched last year in Santa Monica and has since hit such cities as Dallas, Atlanta, NYC, Philadelphia, and Scottsdale, Arizona.

The Miami location will feature the most popular attractions, such as the giant foam marshmallow pit, freaky rainbow tunnel and sculpture garden of giant, sparkly sweets.

The local pop-up with have a few new elements such as a specially curated room by alice + olivia designer Stacey Bendet, full of Ring Pop lollipops and Bazooka merch.

“We’ve had our eye on Miami for some time and couldn’t think of a better fit than Aventura Mall,” said Candytopia CEO John Goodman. “We’re excited to showcase how retail and experiential can continue to meld and define the future of shopping.”

Details: Candytopia Miami, located at the Aventura Mall on the third level inside Treats Food Hall, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Admission $28 for adults; $20 for kids ages 4-13; kids under 3 are free. Tickets go on sale at noon Nov. 5.; www.candytopia.com