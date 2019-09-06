Remember that fancy water park in Aventura that you wanted to visit? It just got cheaper

With its seven slides, Tidal Cove Waterpark in Aventura is open The Tidal Cove Waterpark inside the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Aventura, Florida is open. Its attractions include seven slides, a kids area and an adults-only pool among other amenities. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Tidal Cove Waterpark inside the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Aventura, Florida is open. Its attractions include seven slides, a kids area and an adults-only pool among other amenities.

Still haven’t been to Tidal Cove Waterpark in Aventura?

You’re not alone. The water park at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort and Spa isn’t cheap. Though it’s free for guests of the resort, a resort day membership costs $105 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and $75 Monday through Thursday.

But through Sept. 30, Tidal Cove is dropping its Monday-Thursday resort day membership price to $50.

The resort day membership includes access to the water park, âme Spa & Wellness Collective, Corsair Kitchen and Bar, Surf House, Freestyle, Starbucks and Bourbon Steak, as well as complimentary shuttle service to the Aventura Mall and beach.

Brenda Martinez, 17, and her cousin, Jonathan Martinez, 17, go down a waterslide at Tidal Cove Waterpark in Aventura’s JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa on Saturday, June 8, 2019. The park has seven water slides, a FlowRider surfing pool and a lazy river among other amenities. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

The park includes a 60-foot tower with seven water slides, the biggest of which is the Constrictor, a 558-foot slide for riders on rafts. There’s also a 4,000-square-foot kiddie pool with an aquatic play structure, a FlowRider and a Lazy RIver.

You can buy a resort day pass online at tidalcovemiami.com