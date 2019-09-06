Things To Do
Remember that fancy water park in Aventura that you wanted to visit? It just got cheaper
With its seven slides, Tidal Cove Waterpark in Aventura is open
Still haven’t been to Tidal Cove Waterpark in Aventura?
You’re not alone. The water park at the JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort and Spa isn’t cheap. Though it’s free for guests of the resort, a resort day membership costs $105 on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and $75 Monday through Thursday.
But through Sept. 30, Tidal Cove is dropping its Monday-Thursday resort day membership price to $50.
The resort day membership includes access to the water park, âme Spa & Wellness Collective, Corsair Kitchen and Bar, Surf House, Freestyle, Starbucks and Bourbon Steak, as well as complimentary shuttle service to the Aventura Mall and beach.
The park includes a 60-foot tower with seven water slides, the biggest of which is the Constrictor, a 558-foot slide for riders on rafts. There’s also a 4,000-square-foot kiddie pool with an aquatic play structure, a FlowRider and a Lazy RIver.
You can buy a resort day pass online at tidalcovemiami.com
