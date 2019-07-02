Enjoy waterfront views at these Miami restaurants, but from the comfort of air conditioning

Amara at Paraiso. el Nuevo Herald file

Al fresco waterside dining always sounds like a great idea — until it’s summer in Miami and the 90 plus degree forecast quickly melts your mood. We’re here to tell you: Pit stains are not cute.

But stifling, unbearably humid weather doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t eat while gazing at a beautiful view.

We found a few restaurants that offer not only cool temps but eye candy, to boot. Bring on the A/C.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

ZUMA Miami

ZUMA Handout

You can always count on this sleekly minimalist hotspot overlooking the Miami River for views as impressive as the contemporary Japanese cuisine. Since opening in 2010, Zuma has been the spot for scoping out A-listers, so there’s that kind of view, too. Your Instagram followers will thank you.

270 Biscayne Boulevard Way, Miami; 305-577-0277; zumarestaurant.com.

BALEENkitchen

BALEENkitchen Handout

Soak up (the sight of) the sun without the sweltering rays at this elegant meets eclectic American restaurant outfitted with floor to ceiling windows overlooking the Atlantic. The accent is on local produce peppered with exotic flavors: Think miso glazed mahi mahi, linguine Bolognese with short rib and Roquefort-crusted filet. After your feast, kick off your shoes and take a walk on the beach to burn it all off.

Inside at Solé Miami, 17315 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach; 786-923-9305; soleontheocean.com. Valet is complimentary for diners.

Rusty Pelican

Rusty Pelican Dining Room (Handout) Miami Herald file

With a view like this who needs to worry about food and drink? But you’re more than covered at this Virginia Key veteran that recently updated its menu. The popular 12 oz New York Strip, served with a bunch of yummy sides, is still always a great option, for lunch or dinner. On the alcohol end, the restaurant houses an inventory of more than 300 bottles curated by Sonoma County’s Master Sommelier Michael Jordan. Check out his lovely varietals in an enclosed cube out front.

3201 Rickenbacker Causeway, Key Biscayne, 305-361-3818; therustypelican.com

Amara at Paraiso

El nuevo Amara at Paraiso. el Nuevo Herald file

Even the most jaded of locals who see our Magic City skyline every day can appreciate this Edgewater stunner brought to you by restaurateur Michael Schwartz.. Grab a few pals and head to this bayfront beauty for shareable noshes with a Latin American kick (yuca cheese puffs, anyone?).

Inside Paraiso Bay Condominium, 3101 NE 7th Ave., Miami, 305-702-5528; amaraatparaiso.com

Verde

PATRICK FARRELL MIAMI HERALD STAFF

When you’ve got your fill of culture at the Pérez Art Museum Miami, tuck into this always dependable downtowner. Grab light summer favorites such as hummus and pita, Caesar kale salad, and kimchee pan roasted glazed salmon as you watch the cruise ships and pleasure boaters pass by.

Perez Art Museum Miami at Bicentennial Park, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-375-3000; pamm.org



