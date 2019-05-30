These Miami hotels are offering sweet deals for the summer, so ditch your messy house

The Betsy Hotel on Ocean Drive is one of the local luxury hotels offering discounts during Miami Hotel Months.

Can you take a staycation that feels like a vacation? Miami Hotel Months says absolutely.

Part of the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau’s Miami Temptations Program, Miami Hotel Months makes it more affordable for locals and tourists to stay at some of the best hotels in Miami and Miami Beach. How? By offering discounted rates.





OK, you had us at “discounted rates.” But there are also other amenities on offer: complimentary breakfasts, valet parking, happy hour deals and bonus free night stays.

Here are a few of the deals available during the promotion, which runs from June 1 through September:

Tidal Cove Waterpark at the Turnberry Resort

JW Marriott Turnberry Resort & Spa: Get a $100 daily resort credit plus complimentary shuttle service to Aventura Mall. You’ll also be able to use the brand new Tidal Cove Waterpark, which has seven slides and a FlowRider Triple surf simulation pool.

The Betsy South Beach: Get a fourth night free and complimentary Continental breakfast when booking any room.





The Gabriel Miami, Curio Collection by Hilton: Get a 15 percent off room rate with complimentary breakfast for two.

The Mayfair at Coconut Grove: Rates start at $189 and include breakfast for two, 25 percent off all spa treatments at Jurlique spa, a free poolside cabana and two cocktails.





SLS Brickell: The package includes a complimentary cabana or two reserved chairs at the pool, with an appetizer for two at Fi’lia.

There are more than 80 hotels participating including 1 Hotel South Beach, The Biltmore Hotel Miami, Faena Hotel Miami Beach, Fontainebleau Miami Beach, InterContinental Miami, Mandarin Oriental Miami, Mondrian, The Ritz Carltons in Coconut Grove and Key Biscayne and The Setai, plus many others.

For a complete list, visit MiamiTemptations.com

Miami Temptations also includes Miami Spa Months (July-August), Miami Spice Months (August-September) and Miami Entertainment Months (October-November).