Get deals on luxury spas during Miami Spa Months and recover from life in this stressful city

Having someone lay hot stones on your back is the antidote for driving on the Palmetto.

Miami is stressful. This is true whether you’re trying to pick your way through construction in Brickell, waiting in line for croquetas in Westchester or fuming in the traffic on [fill the name of any highway].

Fortunately for our collective sanity, Miami Spa Months are here to soothe our aching bodies, quiet our raging brains and just generally make life worth living.





Part of the Miami Temptations Program from the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau, the promotion means spa lovers can book treatments at discounted rates at some of the most famous spas in the city.

And that includes the places you’re afraid you could never afford, like Acqualina Spa in Sunny Isles Beach, Remede Spa at the St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort, the Biltmore Hotel Spa in Coral Gables or Lapis, the Spa at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach.

The promotion, which runs from July 1 through August 31, features more than 40 participating spas this year, with treatments starting at $109. And we’re not talking a simple massage here (though that’s on offer, too). You can book acupuncture detox or lymphatic therapy or flower-based facials. There’s even something called a Vampire Facial which may or may not give you eternal life. We’ll let you know.

Here are just of the few treatments that have caught our eye:

Ame Spa & Wellness Collective at JW Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa in Aventura: CBD oil is all the rage this year, and at Ame you can get a CBD oil massage or a CBD Facial. The facial blends hemp seed oil and cocoa peptides to fight the effects of blue light technology.

Bamford Haybarn Spa at 1 Hotel South Beach: You want to be fancy? Be fancy. Get a 24 Karat Gold Facial at this luxury spa. That’s right. Gold has anti-aging powers. It’s not just for hoarding anymore. More good news: even the basic treatments come with beach access at the Bamford.





A cozy massage room at Dermanova Spa & Salon. Jeffrey L. Smith

Dermanova Spa & Salon at The Gabriel Miami: Need energy? As part of the Hydrate & Restore I.V. Therapy package at this newly opened spa in downtown Miami, a mix of essential oils and minerals replenishes your electrolytes. Sounds perfect in this heat.

Jurlique Spa at Mayfair: Mothers-to-be can get a 60-minute pre-natal massage to ease the discomforts of pregnancy. But you don’t need to be expecting to enjoy the benefits of treatments at Jurlique.

Miami Temptations also includes Miami Hotels Month (through September), during which local hotels offer discounts, and the beloved Miami Spice (August-September), when the best restaurants in Miami offer deals.

For a full list of participating spas in Miami Spas Month, visit MiamiTemptations.com