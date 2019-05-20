Stop twerking for a minute and check out the Air & Sea Show in Miami Beach

Air & Sea Show 2019 2019 Hyundai Air & Sea Show is returning to Miami Beach with stunts of the Blue Angels, military aircraft, high-fliers, rescue teams, parachute demonstrations and more. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK 2019 Hyundai Air & Sea Show is returning to Miami Beach with stunts of the Blue Angels, military aircraft, high-fliers, rescue teams, parachute demonstrations and more.

On Memorial Day Weekend, look to the skies. Also the seas, if you get a chance. The 2019 Hyundai Air & Sea Show is returning to Miami Beach.

This is the third year in Miami Beach for the show, and it coincides with a hectic South Beach party weekend that involves an event called Twerkfest 305, so take that into account.





But if you can tear yourself away from the twerking and brave the parking and the crowds, you’ll be rewarded with the rousing stunts of the Blue Angels, military aircraft, high-fliers, rescue teams, parachute demonstrations and more.

Also at this National Salute to America’s Heroes, there’s also a display village, a kids’ zone and an action zone, which includes a lumberjack show and the Monster Energy Keith Sayers KSFMX Freestyle Motocross demo team. Those areas are free to the public.





Here’s what you can see at the show:





Really cool jets

JIM WINTERS NIKONMIAMI.com

The United States Air Force B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber will be there.





Really cool jets flying upside down

JIM WINTERS NIKONMIAMI.com

We’re not feeling so good right about now.

Really cool jets that don’t even look like jets

JIM WINTERS NIKONMIAMI.com

We’re not sure what this is, but we’re a little bit terrified of it.

Parachute demonstrations

The U.S. Army Black Daggers will put on a high-flying exhibition.

People flying through the air

110702-N-OU681-105 ) MC1 Michelle Turner U.S. Navy

The amazing Navy Leap Frogs will be doing their stunts.

Really big ships

JIM WINTERS NIKONMIAMI.com

They’re huge! There will also be power boat racing demonstrations and extreme water sports.

Helicopters!

JIM WINTERS NIKONMIAMI.com

Expect exhibitions by the Coast Guard AIr Sea Rescue and more.

Flo Rida

The hitmaker (“Low,” “Club Can’t Handle Me,” “Whistle”) performs at 8 p.m. May 26, followed by a special night-pyro parachute demonstration by the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team and fireworks.

Hyundai Air & Sea Show