What you need to know to get around Miami Beach on Memorial Day weekend

United States Air Force helicopters and planes fly over beachgoers during Memorial Day Weekend 2017. MATIAS J. OCNER For the Miami Herald

Miami Beach is preparing to receive thousands of visitors for Memorial Day weekend, which will be packed with concerts, special events and parties.

The weekend is best known for the loosely affiliated hip hop concerts and parties called Urban Beach Week, but this year the city is also hosting a range of events as part of an effort to provide alternatives to drinking and partying. The military-themed Air and Sea Show will return for the third year in a row, and end with fireworks and a concert featuring Flo Rida Sunday night. Miami Beach is also hosting “Re: Frame,” an arts and culture festival featuring local artists.

Whether you’re looking for something to do over Memorial Day weekend or trying to avoid the traffic, here’s what you need to know:

TRAFFIC AND PARKING

▪ Eastbound traffic on the MacArthur Causeway will be funneled down to one lane and the Julia Tuttle Causeway will be down to two lanes on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights so that police can deploy license plate readers.

▪ Ocean Drive will be closed to vehicles from Friday morning through Tuesday morning. The city will also use barricades to cordon off cafes and nightclubs.

▪ The city will set up a traffic loop between Fifth and 16th streets on Saturday and Sunday night starting at 7 p.m. Collins Avenue will become a one-way street heading north and Washington Avenue will become one-way heading south. Only residents with a photo ID or other proof of residency will be able to access the Flamingo Park and South of Fifth residential areas.

▪ Miami Beach is encouraging visitors to download the free city app ParkMe so they can locate available parking spaces instead of circling in search of an empty spot. The app includes parking rates for lots and garages and real-time occupancy information for some parking facilities. Once in Miami Beach, visitors can use free Miami Beach trolleys to get around or take county buses. More information about traffic and transportation can be found at memorialdaymb.com.

Crowds gather to watch the Memorial Day Weekend Air and Sea Show in Miami Beach on Saturday, May 27, 2017. MATIAS J. OCNER mocner@miamiherald.com

FREE EVENTS

Throughout the weekend

▪ From Wednesday, May 22 to Monday, May 27, an arts and culture festival called “Re: Frame” will be held at various South Beach venues and on Ocean Drive. The festival, curated by Octavia Yearwood and Jared McGriff, features South Florida artists whose work addresses issues related to inclusion, race and relationships. A list of exhibitions and events can be found at memorialdaymb.com.

▪ From Wednesday, May 22 to Monday, May 27, a pop-up art exhibition featuring local artists called “Muce, the Miami Urban Contemporary Experience” will be held at 1331 Washington Ave.

Saturday

▪ Miami Beach will host Air and Sea Show events featuring fighter jets and other military equipment from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors can watch from the beach between 11th and 14th streets and visit the display village along Ocean Drive. More information can be found at www.usasalute.com.

▪ The city is hosting a showing of the movie “Black Panther” at 8 p.m. at SoundScape Park, located at 400 17th St.

Sunday

▪ Air and Sea Show events will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors can watch from the beach between 11th and 14th streets and visit the display village along Ocean Drive.

▪ A concert featuring Flo Rida and culminating with a fireworks show will be held at Lummus Park, located at 1300 Ocean Dr., between 4:30 and 10 p.m. The full line-up can be found at www.usasalute.com.

▪ The city is hosting a showing of the Spike Lee movie “Crooklyn” at 8 p.m. at SoundScape Park, located at 400 17th St.

