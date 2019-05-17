You’ve got three days off for Memorial Day Weekend. Here’s how to spend them.

A crowd of people waves at a United States Air Force plane flying over the beach during the Hyundai Air & Sea show in Miami Beach on Sunday, May 27, 2018. snavarro@miamiherald.com

Have you planned your Memorial Day Weekend yet? Sure, it’s tempting to sit around your house, Netflixing and chilling (or not chilling, if that’s how it is).

But there’s so much going on around South Florida you may want to leave the safety of your sofa and seek out food, drinks or entertainment - or all of the above.





Expect traffic and plan accordingly, especially if you go to South Beach. There are tons of pool parties and beach parties and club parties. There is even something called Twerkfest that is best left to the imagination.

We’re betting if you’re hitting any of those you already know where you’re going. But if you’re a Miami local looking for a little more basic fun, here are just a few of the things you can do.

2019 Hyundai Air & Sea Show

Enjoy a kids’ action zone plus sea events (11 a.m.-noon) and an air show (noon-4:30) on Saturday and Sunday. At 4:30 p.m. Sunday, watch multiple acts like Young Musicians Unite, the U.S. Army’s “As You Were” Band, the U.S. Air Force “Max Impact” Band and the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team. Then Flo Rida takes the stage at 8 p.m. for an hourlong show.

Air & Sea Show: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 25-26, Ocean Drive between 11th and 14th streets. $25-$65; tickets at www.usasalute.com

Frost Science Museum

Be among the first to see the new exhibit “The Secret World Inside You” and learn how science is changing how we view our bodies. The exhibit includes larger-than- life models, interactive computers, art, videos and a live presentation on how microbes influence our health.

The exhibit opens Saturday, May 25 and runs through Sept. 8.

Frost Science Museum: 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; admission to exhibit included with museum tickets; adults $27.95; kids 3-11 $18.95; www.frostscience.org

13th Annual Best of the Best Concert

This Caribbean music show features top performers like headliner Shabba Ranks, Alkaline, Super Cat, Jahmiel and many others.

Best of the Best Concert: 2 p.m.-midnight Sunday, May 25, Bayfront Park, 301 N. Biscayne Blvd., Miami; tickets $59-$399 at bestofthebestconcert.com

12th annual Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival

What’s a better way to spend your holiday weekend than laughing? We can’t think of any. OK, maybe drinking. In any case, you can do both. Join Tony Roberts, Pretty Vee, Benji Brown, Steve Brown, Shawty Shawty and Prince T Dub and enjoy a performance by Miami’s own Trick Daddy.

Memorial Weekend Comedy Festival: 8 p.m. Sunday, May 26; $40-$100; James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; Ticketmaster.





Miami Jouvert Block Party

They call it the “Festival of Paint” because you are gonna end up with paint all over you. Yes. This is a thing. But there are free drinks, so choose wisely.

Miami Jouvert Block Party: 10 p.m. Saturday, May 25-4 a.m. Sunday, May 26; Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; $30-$75; eventbrite.





Vientesiete Weekend at Proyecto Tulum

Celebrate the holiday May 24-26 with a barbecue and food and drink specials at this “sacred space where art, gastronomy, mixology, music and fashion merge in one hidden place.” Don’t worry. It’s not all that well hidden. The menu is Mexican and so are the special cocktails, like the Mezcalita (mezcal, passion fruit puree, lime juice and agave syrup) and the Mula Caliente (mezcal, ancho reyes, lie juice and ginger beer).

Happy hour runs from 2-7 p.m. with food specials from 2-9 p.m.





Proyecto Tulum Vientesiete Weekend: May 24-26, 270 NW 23rd St. Miami





At The Wharf

The Wharf in downtown Miami kicks off the weekend on Friday, May 24 with live music, $1 beers and $3 wines from 4-7 p.m. The party continues on Saturday with a celebration with the Special Warrior Foundation, where a $20 donation is rewarded with a vodka cocktail.

On Sunday, May 26, join in an authentic Cajun broil with Chef Adrianne Calvo; also on hand are bites from Lung Yai Thai Tapas, Spris Artisan Pizza, MOJO Donuts, La Santa Taqueria, OG Ceviche, Seafood Shack and Sweet Melody Crafted Ice Cream. There’s live music, too. And on Monday May 27, the Veuve Clicquot Puppy Brunch means vendors and Veuve from noon-10 p.m.

The Wharf: 114 SW North River Dr, Miami

Tap 42 Bottomless Brunch

Didn’t make it to brunch Sunday because you were too busy? No worries. Tap 42 locations (Aventura, Midtown Miami, Coral Gables, Fort Lauderdale and Boca Raton) are offering Bottomless Brunch on Monday, Memorial Day. Options include mimosas, Bloody Marys, Funky Buddha Floridian, Chicken & Waffles, Smashed Avocado Toast and Green Eggs and Ham. You can also try the Hangover Cure Shot, which is infused with Butterfly Pea Tea CBD.

Tap 42 Bottomless Brunch: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday, May 26; locations around South Florida.



