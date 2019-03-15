The Spring Breakers are here. Here’s how to avoid them altogether

Get ready. They’re coming.
Hoards of spring breakers are already either here or on their way, and you either have to join them or get out of the way.
This year is reportedly going to be the most crowded spring break Florida has ever seen.
The season’s already in full swing, and lasts about six weeks until mid-April.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Do all the party happy interlopers mean that you can’t enjoy your home? Why should you suffer if you chose to live where others vacation (and act foolish)?
We looked into our archives to hunt down places where you can hide, um, have fun, and avoid the riff-raff.
How to avoid spring break:
Head to South Dade
What? Where? Take it from us: The southernmost part of the county is not just strip malls, Dollar Trees and Chili’s. It can actually pretty darn cool. There’s even a winery down there. Spring breakers don’t do wineries, yo.
Read Next
Here is your south Miami-Dade bucket list. Check off at least a few of them now that it’s ‘winter’
Happy hours
When life gets too hard and when you realize you’ll never fit into a bikini again, it’s time to turn to your oldest and dearest friend: alcohol. Check out our picks below, just avoid the whole section on Miami Beach.
Read Next
Here is the ultimate guide to Miami happy hours because drink specials make life worth living
Head to Palm Beach County
Gas up your car and drive north. Do not pass go, until you leave both Dade and Broward counties. Here are picks on what to do when you arrive:
Escape to Key West
Why should spring breakers have all the fun? You’re entitled to some me time, too. Flee to one of the most fun places on earth. Hemingway even thought it was cool. We scoured and found you some great happy hour deals.
Visit a food hall
Fact: Spring breakers drink mass quantities and stay close to the ocean. You’re safe at any of these fancy, indoor spots. Eat, drink and be merry — in A/C.
Hit a wine bar
Like we said, these party people will be tapping kegs and doing tequila shots. Resolve to stay civilized and hit up some of these fine wine tastings in our city. Our suggestions:
Read Next
Here’s where to find a wine tasting every day of the week in Miami, because you’re fancy
Eat like a local
Spring breakers will be hitting all the Ocean Drive haunts and ordering pizza. Let them have that strip while you use this time to explore our James Beard Award-winning Food Editor’s favorite Miami restaurants.
Comments