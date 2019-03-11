Flee Miami and spend a day in Palm Beach County

Want to get away but don’t want to go far?
You could go to the Keys, of course. Or up to Broward, where there are so many things to do.
You could also head a bit further north to Palm Beach County. Yes, we know, traveling the length of Broward can be frightening. But it could be worth your while.
Here are a few of the things you can do and have a great day in Palm Beach County.
Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens
Find serenity in the beautiful gardens (although there are also workshops and cultural programs, too). Don’t miss the gallery and the gift shop.
Read more about the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens.
Green Cay and Wakodahatchee wetlands
A visit to either (or both) of these wetlands makes a nice side trip to your Morikami adventure. Both feature boardwalks where you can observe birds and other wetlands creatures - maybe even a gator - as well as hordes of photographers who show up at sunset and sunrise to snap some amazing shots.
Read more about Green Cay and Wakodahatchee wetlands.
Norton Museum of Art
After a $100 million makeover, the Norton Museum of Art has reopened, and it’s worth a look.
Read more about the Norton Museum of Art.
Eat
You need fuel for your travels. Here are some of our favorite places to eat in Palm Beach County.
