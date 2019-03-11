Things To Do

Flee Miami and spend a day in Palm Beach County

By Connie Ogle

March 11, 2019 01:13 PM

Want to get away but don’t want to go far?

You could go to the Keys, of course. Or up to Broward, where there are so many things to do.

You could also head a bit further north to Palm Beach County. Yes, we know, traveling the length of Broward can be frightening. But it could be worth your while.

Here are a few of the things you can do and have a great day in Palm Beach County.

Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens

mori2.jpg
A heron wades in the water at the Morikami gardens.

Find serenity in the beautiful gardens (although there are also workshops and cultural programs, too). Don’t miss the gallery and the gift shop.

Read more about the Morikami Museum and Japanese Gardens.

Green Cay and Wakodahatchee wetlands

green.jpg
Take a walk on the boardwalk at Green Cay wetlands.

A visit to either (or both) of these wetlands makes a nice side trip to your Morikami adventure. Both feature boardwalks where you can observe birds and other wetlands creatures - maybe even a gator - as well as hordes of photographers who show up at sunset and sunrise to snap some amazing shots.

Read more about Green Cay and Wakodahatchee wetlands.

Norton Museum of Art

norton.jpg
The new Heyman Plaza, designed by Foster + Partners, features “Typewriter Erase, Scale X” by Claes Oldenburg and Coosje Van Bruggen.

After a $100 million makeover, the Norton Museum of Art has reopened, and it’s worth a look.

Read more about the Norton Museum of Art.

Eat

DSC_2833
The tomato pie at Lindsay Autry’s The Regional Kitchen and Public House.
South Moon Photography

You need fuel for your travels. Here are some of our favorite places to eat in Palm Beach County.

