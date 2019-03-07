Here is the ultimate guide to Miami happy hours because drinks specials make life worth living

Who wants to pay full price for cocktails?
Not us.
So here have rounded up some of the best drink specials so you can sip and save in almost every neighborhood in Miami.
You’re welcome.
WYNWOOD & MIDTOWN
Veza Sur
This happening brewery in Wynwood hosts happy hour every Monday through Friday from 4-7 p.m. Highlights include $2 chopp (pronounced schoh-pee), a hearty Brazilian-style brew served ice cold with lots of foam. You’ll keep getting refills, too — put a coaster on top of your glass when you’re ready to tap out.
55 NW 25th St., Miami; www.vezasur.com
Bakan
Wynwood’s newest Mexican eatery hosts does two-for-one specials on beer wine by the glass and house-made margaritas every day from 4-7 p.m.
2801 NW 2nd Ave., Miami; www.bakanwynwood.com
Wynwood Kitchen & Bar
Score with 30 percent off house liquor, house wine and beer at Wynwood Kitchen & Bar during happy hour weekdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. You’ll also get to savor $5 bites from a special happy hour menu, including patacaon sliders, shrimp tacos and more.
2550 NW 2nd Ave., Miami; www.thewynwoodwalls.com/wynwood-kitchen-bar
Mason Eatery
At Chef Brian Nasajon’s Midtown Miami eatery, you’ll get to choose between two happy hours — though you can always hit up both. Monday through Friday from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m., beer- and wine-based cocktails are $7, wine and beer are $3-$5, and bites are priced from $6-$8. You’ll find the same deals again Sunday through Thursday from 11 p.m. - 2 a.m.
3470 N Miami Ave., www.masoneatery.com
SUGARCANE raw bar grill
This Midtown mainstay offers happy hour specials like $25 pitchers of sangria, $35 pitchers of mojito, $7 cocktails and $7 sushi rolls Monday through Friday from 4-7 p.m.
3252 NE 1st Ave., Miami; www.sugarcanerawbargrill.com
rácket
Head to rácket between 4-8 p.m. Monday through Saturday for discounted drinks and bar bites.
150 NW 24th St., Miami; www.racketwynwood.com
BRICKELL & DOWNTOWN MIAMI
American Social Brickell
Pretty waterfront views come with big deals during AMSO’s happy hour, which runs weekdays from 4-8 p.m. We’re talking 50 percent off select liquors, beers and wines, discounted handcrafted cocktails, and $6 select apps like pretzel bites and goat cheese croquettes.
690 SW 1st Ct., Miami; www.americansocialbar.com/brickell
Komodo
This pan-Asian hot spot in Brickell offers $9 cocktails and apps during its Lucky 9 happy hour weekdays from 4-7 p.m. If you visit on a Friday, you’ll also enjoy beats by a DJ all night on the outdoor terrace.
801 Brickell Ave., Miami; www.komodomiami.com
Boulud Sud Miami
Craving a Mediterranean kind of night? Head to Boulud Sud for $8 wines by the glass off a head-spinning wine list, $9 signature cocktails, $6 Frose and more. You can also snack on $5 bar bites by Chef Clark Bowen — think stuffed dates, tortilla Española, smoked mozzarella and more. It all goes down Monday-Friday from 5-8 p.m.
255 Biscayne Blvd. Way, Miami; www.bouludsud.com
Wolfgang’s Steakhouse
Wolfgang Zwiener’s upscale meatery serves up $8 bar bites and cocktails weekdays from 4-7 p.m. and weekends from 5-7 p.m.
315 S Biscayne Blvd., Miami; www.wolfgangsteakhouse.net/miami
Toro Toro
This go-to in the InterContinental Hotel offers a half price happy hour from 4-7 p.m. every day. Drink specials include $5 draft beers, $6 house wines and $7 well liquors. And on Tuesdays from 4 p.m. until close you’ll enjoy $5 margaritas, $5 beers and two-for-$5 tacos.
100 Chopin Plaza, Miami; www.torotoromiami.com
La Centrale
Every Brickellite’s favorite food hall hosts an unbeatable $5 happy hour menu from 5-8 p.m. every day. It includes sips like mojitos and Aperol spritz, a daily rotating focaccia, and more. Here’s a pro-tip: can also order from any of La Centrale’s restaurants if you’re sitting at the Aperitivo Bar.
601 S Miami Ave., Miami; www.lacentralemiami.com
Graziano’s Brickell
One of Miami’s most popular Argentine steakhouses, this local legend treats guests to 50 percent off bottles of wine and $2 off small bar bites, plus 2-for-1 draft beers and house liquor during a weekday happy hour from 5-9 p.m.
177 SW 7th St. Miami; http://www.grazianosgroup.com/
MIAMI BEACH
Call Me Gaby
From 4-6 p.m. on weekdays, this romantic al fresco hot spot serves signature snacks and pizzas for $9. You can pair your bites with $5 beer, $7 wine or $9 specialty cocktails.
22 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; www.callmegaby.com
Chotto Matte
Miami Beach’s swanky Nikkei gem hosts happy hour every day from 3-7 p.m., serving up $4 Sapporo, $6 Bacardi Cuatro, $6 Pisco Sours, and bites ranging from $4-$8.
1664 Lenox Ave., Miami Beach; www.chotto-matte.com
Sushi Garage
Located in Sunset Harbour, Sushi Garage serves up happy hour form 5:30-7:30 p.m. every weeknight, featuring 50% off al liquor and select cocktails.
1784 West Ave., Miami Beach; www.sushigarage.com
Le Zoo
Stephen Starr’s chic brasserie in Bal Harbour Shops offers $1 oysters and $7-8 select wines and Aperol Spritzes daily during happy hour from 4-7 p.m.
9700 Collins Ave. #135, Miami Beach; www.lezoo.com
DRIFT at 1 Hotel South Beach
Can’t make it out after work on the weekday? The lobby cocktail bar and lounge at 1 Hotel South Beach doles out discounts on specialty and draft cocktails, beers, wines and mocktails every day from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.1hotels.com/south-beach
Upland
Chef Justin Smillie’s SoFi hotspot hosts both weekday and weekend happy hours. Monday through Friday from 4-7 p.m. you can sip on $9 craft cocktails, $8 select wines and $5 draft beer while snacking on dishes priced between $10-$15. You’ll find the same deals on weekends from 3-7 p.m.
49 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; www.uplandmiami.com
The ScapeGoat
Located in Miami’s South of Fifth neighborhood, intimate watering hole The ScapeGoat features select beers for $4, select wines for $6, and select cocktails for $8 during their daily happy hour, which runs from 5-8 p.m.
100 Collins Ave. CU4, Miami Beach; www.scapegoatsobe.com
Drunken Dragon
Drunken Dragon hosts Dragon Hour every day from 5-7 p.m., and Reverse Dragon Hour Sunday through Thursday from 10-11 p.m. Both offer discounted bites and drinks starting at $4.
1424 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; www.drunkendragon.com
Foxhole
A few steps from Drunken Dragon, the late night speakeasy Foxhole offers partygoers half off the entire bar every day from 5-9 p.m. and again from 3-5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.
1218 14th Ct., Miami Beach; www.foxholebar.com
CORAL GABLES & LITTLE HAVANA
Doc B’s Restaurant + Bar
Monday-Friday from 4-6 p.m. is happy hour at Doc B’s, and you’ll get to enjoy kitchen favorites for $12 and under, plus $7 craft cocktails, $5 wine by the glass, $4 16-ounce draft beer and $3 bottled beer or well drinks at the bar.
301 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; www.docbsfreshkitchen.com
Ad Lib
This newly launched spot in the Gables boasts a weekday happy hour that runs from 3:30 p.m. (yes, you read that right) until 7 p.m. Specials on the menu include $9 cocktails and wine, $4 beers and specially priced snacks.
2415 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; www.adlibgables.com
Cafe La Trova
The new Cuban-inspired collaboration from Julio Cabrera and Michelle Bernstein hosts a daily happy hour from 4-7 p.m., where you’ll find $5 drinks and specially priced Latin bites, like $5 croquetas, $6 empanadas and $5 boniato frito.
971 SW 8th St., Miami; www.cafelatrova.com
Graziano’s in the Gables
Guests get 50 percent off bottles of wine and $2 off small bar bites, plus 2-for-1 draft beers and house liquor during a weekday happy hour from 5-9 p.m.
394 Giralda Ave., Coral Gables; www.grazianosgroup.com
COCONUT GROVE & KEY BISCAYNE
Ariete
If you, like all Miami locals, love Cuban-American cuisine, Ariete is probably already one of your go-to’s. But did you know that you could enjoy some of their best-selling dishes at a discount every day from 4-7 p.m.? Bone marrow butter grilled oysters for $1 each? Check. Chef Michael Beltran’s famous Chug Burger for $7? Check. Ariete’s legendary frita for $3.50? Check. Drinks are also discounted — you can enjoy wines by the glass for $6, beer for $5 and select signature cocktails for $7.
3540 Main Highway, Coconut Grove; www.arietemiami.com
Jaguar Latin American Kitchen
Though it’s famous for its ceviche spoon sampler, this Coconut Grove resto is now captivating the post-work crowd with a brand new happy hour menu that includes $3 appetizers, half off cocktails, wine and beer, and $5 dishes like octopus ceviche, cochinita pibil sliders, vigoron and more. It all goes down Monday through Friday from 4-7 p.m.
3067 Grand Ave., Miami; www.jaguarspot.jaguarhg.com
Cantina Beach
The casual Mexican restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne hosts happy hour specials all week long. Wednesday through Friday from 5-7 p.m. you’ll enjoy $8 tacos and $10 Key Biscayne margaritas. Fridays from 6-9 p.m. you’ll get to work your way around street food stations while sipping mini margaritas — every item is just $5. And Thursdays are all about tacos, all day long with $15 specials that include two mini tacos and two mini margaritas.
455 Grand Bay Drive; www.ritzcarlton.com
Lightkeepers
Also at The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne, Lightkeepers offers $5-$8 bar bites and cocktails in the bar area during their daily happy hour that runs from 5-8 p.m. Monday Burger and Brew delivers $15 LK burgers and draft beer in the bar and lounge area, and Tap Tap Tuesday serves up half off all draft beer and wine from 5-10 p.m. Ladies sip $1 champagne and $1 oysters on Thursdays from 5-10 p.m., and if you visit on Seafood Friday you’ll get to enjoy unlimited servings at the raw bar for $55 from 6-11 p.m.
455 Grand Bay Drive; www.ritzcarlton.com
Rusty Pelican
This iconic dining destination offers happy hour in its breathtaking lounge area every Monday through Friday from 4-7 p.m. Highlights include fan-favorites like the Rusty Slider for $6, seabass and salmon bunuelos for $8 and more. You’ll also enjoy $5 bottled beer, $6 well liquors and house wines, and $7-$8 signature cocktails and martinis.
3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; www.therustypelican.com
Taurus Beer & Whiskey House
With its expansive collection of whiskeys, Taurus is beloved among locals. Head there any day (including weekends) between 4 and 7 p.m. for 30 percent off select drinks. On Wednesday, that offer extends to all whiskey.
3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; www.taurusbeerandwhiskey.com
The Commodore
If you’re craving a stiff drink in a speakeasy setting, look no further than The Commodore, the celebrated cocktail club at The Ritz-Carlton Coconut Grove. Happy hour takes place seven days a week from 5-7 p.m. and features $9 cocktails, $7 red, white, rose and sparkling wine, $5 Modelos and snacks ranging from $7-$9.
3300 SW 27th Ave., Coconut Grove; www.ritzcarlton.com
SOUTH MIAMI
Root & Bone
The first Miami-based outpost of this NYC Southern favorite offers happy hour specials weekdays from 4-7 p.m. You’ll get half-off well spirits and wines by the glass, $5 draft beers, $8 specialty cocktails and specially-priced bites from a new happy hour menu.
5958 S Dixie Hwy., South Miami; www.rootnbone.com
Bulla Gastrobar
The beloved Spanish restaurant takes half off its cocktails, wines and house liquors during a daily happy hour from 5-7 p.m.
2500 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; www.bullagastrobar.com
Graziano’s Bird Road
Recognized as one of the best Argentine steakhouses in Miami, this local legend treats guests to 50% off bottles of wine and $2 off small bar bites, plus 2-for-1 draft beers and house liquor during a weekday happy hour from 5-9 p.m.
9227 SW 40th St., Miami; http://www.grazianosgroup.com/
DORAL
KINGS Dining & Entertainment
Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m. and Monday through Thursday from 10 p.m. – 3 a.m., KINGS Dining & Entertainment slashes prices on select appetizers and pizzas in half. That’s not all — guests also get to take advantage of discounted drinks while they bowl or belt out tunes in the karaoke spaces.
3450 NW 83rd Ave. Suite 152, Doral; www.kings-de.com
Pisco y Nazca
The Doral outpost of this Peruvian favorite offers half off cocktails, wine and beer every day from 5-7 p.m., plus samples off their new bar bites menu during Hora Loca.
8551 NW 53rd St., A101, Doral; www.piscoynazca.com/doral
KENDALL
Pisco y Nazca
Kendallites can get in on the happy hour love too at Pisco y Nazca, where they’ll find half-priced cocktails, beer and wine every day from 4-7 p.m.
8405 Mills Dr., Suite 206, Miami; www.piscoynazca.com/kendall
