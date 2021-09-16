This Miami restaurant serves some of the best chili in the U.S., food website says

Even Miami needs comfort food, and Lokal’s chili is some of the best, Eat This, Not That says.

When you think of chili, you think of a steaming, hearty dish to chase away the dark chill of winter.

In Miami, there is no dark chill of winter. We’re lucky if we get a few sunny cold snaps in January. But according to a popular food website, a Miami restaurant still serves some of the best chili in the country.

Eat This, Not That has named the best chili in every state, presumably in the anticipation of a need for comfort food, and Lokal in Coconut Grove, it says, serves the best chili in Florida.

“Chili is one of those warming comfort foods that appear on menus in many different forms. Piled high on a plate of fries, served with a dollop of sour cream, sprinkled with shredded cheddar cheese, or made sans toppings, this dish is delicious no matter how you like to have it prepared,” the website writes.

Here’s what they said about the chili at Lokal, part of the Kush Hospitality empire that includes Kush Wynwood, Kush Hialeah, Tobacco Road and Don’s 5-Star Dive Bar at MiMo’s Café Kush.

Monday Bites The latest on Miami food culture, restaurant openings and inspection reports, in your inbox every Monday afternoon. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Lokal’s famous New Mexico Chili features warm chili topped with an appetizing blend of Monterey Jack cheese and white onions. One reviewer called it, ‘the best chili in Miami. It’s spicy, it’s rich, it’s hearty, it’s what all chilis should be!’ ”

The recipe is simple, says owner Matt Kuscher, who was pleased the Lokal was singled out.

“There’s nothing crazy, just good ingredients made daily,” he says. “Quality meat. We shred the cheese from blocks. We use homemade tortilla strips and a few special spices I discovered on a trip to New Mexico over 10 years ago.”

This isn’t the first time this year that one of Kuscher’s restaurants gets kudos: Time Out’s Best 25 Sandwiches in the World list had Newman’s Jewban sandwich from Kush Hialeah is on the list.

Lokal

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Where: 3190 Commodore Plaza, Miami

Hours: Noon-10 p.m. Sunday-Tuesday; noon-11 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday