This secret new bar in Miami serves shots from a bong and has a naked Don Bailey mural

Don’s 5 Star Dive Bar is now open at the refurbished Selina Gold Dust on Biscayne Boulevard.

The Miami dive bar is not dead.

Just ask Matt Kuschner, the hospitality guru behind Kush and all its offspring (Lokal, Vicky’s House, Kush by Spillover, etc). His latest venture, a dark-basement dream called Don’s 5 Star Dive Bar, is now open at the Selina Gold Dust in Miami’s MiMo neighborhood.

Kuschner has revived a dive bar before, notably at A Tribute to Tobacco Road by Kush, which memorializes the late great Miami spot for live music and oceans of cheap beer. He has attached bars to restaurants before, too: the speakeasy La Cocina Cocteleria is adjacent to Kush Hialeah, while the beer market La Botanica is attached to Kush Wynwood.

With 50 seats and 1,000 square feet, Don’s 5 Star Dive Bar, which shares the Selina Gold Dust with the European-style Café Kush, is his first underground lounge concept. Its theme: An homage to Miami’s favorite Dons of the 1970s and 1980s.

That includes Don Johnson (a life size version is on every bathroom stall, and “Miami Vice” plays on a loop); Don Shula (there’s a copy of the Don Shula Expressway sign); a portrait of Donna Shalala (close enough) and an authentic Don Bailey Carpeting sign (if you know, you know).

The King of Carpets cocktail — Skyy Citrus, Blackberry and Ginger Beer — pays tribute to Don Bailey.

The cocktails are a tribute to bygone days, too. The Sabado Gigante (named for host Don Francisco) features Ford’s Gin, St. Germaine and Hibiscus, while Donnie Hates Yoohoo (named for former Dolphins quarterback Don Strock) is a blend of Skyy Vanilla, Miami Club Rum, Coffee Liqueur and espresso and served in a Nesquik container. Crockett Raids the Evidence Room, a nod to “Miami Vice,” comes with Dewar’s, Lillet and orange bitters and is garnished with a “cocaine” baggie and rolled-up dollar bill because the ’80s.

Prove your name is Don, Dawn or Donna, and you get a free shot served in a bong.

The hungry will probably want to head to Café Kush, but if you don’t want to leave the allure of the basement, there are two menu options at Don’s: a PBJ with chips and candy served in a vintage lunchbox and French Onion dip served with kettle chips. Or you can just eat the free popcorn.

Relive your misspent youth with shots that come in a bong.

Don’s 5 Star Dive Bar

Where: Inside the Selina Gold Dust Motel, 7700 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Hours: 7 p.m.-3 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays (it will expand to other nights in the future)

More info: kushhospitality.com or 305-985-4764