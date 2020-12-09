This Miami favorite has opened a new restaurant in an iconic MiMo motel

There’s a new Kush in town — and once again, it’s historic.

Matt Kuscher, in partnership with the hotel chain Selina, has opened Café Kush in the MiMo neighborhood at the landmark Selina Gold Dust Motel on Biscayne Boulevard.

The motel, originally built in 1957, was restored by Selina and re-opened last month.

The restaurant, which serves lunch and dinner daily, will blend retro vibes with Kush’s signature thrift shop style — and add the atmosphere of a European riverside café.

The menu will specialize in such bistro classics as French onion soup, ratatouille and frog legs. There’s coq au vin and croque monsieur. But don’t worry. If the familiar is what you crave, you can still order a classic Kush frita burger as well as chicken and waffles and Key lime pie.

At Café Kush, cocktails are also king. Homemade vermouth is left at the table; you’re charged by consumption. There are eight signature cocktails on the menu. Some come in cigar boxes; others are finished with spritzes from vintage perfume bottles. The café also serves a collection of wines from France as well as Kush signature brews (like Kaptain Kush, made by The Tank Brewing Co.)

Some specialty cocktails are spritzed with an old-fashioned perfume bottle at Café Kush.

Speaking of drinks: The Kush-Selina partnership plans to add Don’s Five Star Dive Bar in a spot below the café sometime in early 2021.

Kush Hospitality includes the original Kush, which opened in Wynwood in 2014, Spillover by Kush and Kush by Stephen’s in Hialeah, formerly the historic Stephen’s Deli, which was rebranded during the COVID-19 pandemic with later hours, familiar Kush menu items and a transformation into a nighttime destination.

One of the booth’s at Café Kush in the MiMo district.

Cafe Kush

Where: 7700 Biscayne Blvd., Miami

Hours: Noon-10 p.m. Monday-Wednesday; noon-11 p.m. Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Sunday