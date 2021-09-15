Taco alert! This boutique hotel in Miami Beach is opening a new Mexican restaurant

Hoja Taqueria is now open at the Generator Miami hotel in Miami Beach.

A boutique hotel in Miami Beach has just opened a new Mexican restaurant.

Hoja Taqueria, now open at the Generator Miami, comes from the Bar Lab team, which is also responsible for Broken Shaker, 27 and The Exchange. Like its sister restaurant in downtown Miami, the taqueria will serve tacos, burritos and quesadillas, only this time they’ll be served in a bistro-style setting. There will also be new menu items, such as fish tacos, special tostadas and a whole grilled fish.

The new restaurant will have indoor and outdoor seating and a private dining room with an eye toward showing off what the owners see as the most important element of Mexican culture: Corn. Tortillas will be made in-house from corn sourced from family-owned farms in Oaxaca in southern Mexico. A portion of the restaurant’s profits, owners said, will go back to the farmers.

The bar at Hoja Taqueria at the Generator Miami hotel.

“We could think of no better home as we continue to expand the Hoja concept to different neighborhoods and markets,” said Bar Lab founders Gabe Orta and Elad Zvi in a press release. “The greatest joy is being able to showcase the importance of this precious ingredient, corn, while supporting the familias of Mexico.”

Because Bar Lab is all about cocktail culture, the new taqueria will also feature a large cocktail list, curated by mixologist Christine Wiseman, who was part of a team that won a recent Best American Bar Team at the Tales of the Cocktail awards and also manager at Broken Shaker’s Los Angeles location. Expect such exotic libations as the intriguing Banana Mole Colada. Corn makes an appearance here, too, in a cocktail called the Corn Porn.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Hoja Taqueria to the Generator family,” said Alastair Thomann, chief executive officer of Generator and Freehand Hotels in a press release. “We are proud to continue our partnership with Bar Lab with this authentic Oaxacan concept, and we are confident that Hoja Taqueria will become a staple for our guests and the Miami Beach community alike.”

Hoja Taqueria

Where: Generator Miami, 3120 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Hours: 6-11 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday for now; will open seven days a week in November

