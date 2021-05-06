This New York omakase bar will set up for a year inside a Miami Beach hotel

The new Temakase in Miami Beach specializes in omakase handrolls.

They just can’t quit us: Another New York restaurant is heading to Miami Beach.

And this one is bringing sushi.

Temakase, the popular omakase-style hand roll bar from Liron Michaeli and Anthony Shnayderman, is opening an intimate year-long pop-up inside the Sagamore Hotel South Beach. The menus will be the same as the menu in New York, which means diners can order a meal from a set menu or a la carte. If they’re brave (and smart), they can opt for ordering omakase style (chef’s choice).

Expect to find toro, spicy scallops, truffle blue crab, even a lobster roll — and checks somewhere in the vicinity of $45-$55 per person.

“Anthony and I are thrilled to be bringing Temakase to Miami after such a great response in New York,” Michaeli said in a press release. “The iconic Sagamore Hotel is the perfect place for us to pop-up and create an experience that’s about fresh ingredients and artful execution at an affordable price.”

The pop-up bar will have 12 seats and opens May 6.

Temakase

Address: Sagamore Hotel, 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

Opens: May 6

Hours: Noon-11 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday

Reservations: OpenTable