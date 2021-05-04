The owners of Phuc Yea are opening a new Colombian spot for quick bites on Miami Beach

Arepitas Bar serves Colombian empanadas and arepas in South Beach.

Everybody in Miami loves arepas. What’s not to love? They’re warm pockets of steamy joy.

So here’s good news: More arepas are coming to Miami Beach.

Arepitas Bar is the new Colombian concept from Chef Cesar Zapata and Anice Meinhold, the owners of Phuc Yea in the MiMo neighorhood and Pho Mo at Time Out Market Miami on Miami Beach.

Like Pho Mo, Arepitas Bar is inside Time Out Market Miami, which reopened in March after closing for a year due to the COVID pandemic. But these arepas are not basic arepas. The Buffalo Arepa combines buttermilk marinated fried chicken, sweet and tangy slaw, buffalo sauce, dill pickles and blue cheese crumbles. The Miami Deli Arepa is made up of smoked salmon, scallion cream cheese, pickled red onions, capers and everything bagel spice.

There’s even La Fancy Arepa, with arepa de choclo, queso del campo and truffle honey.

Arepitas Bar will also sell Colombian empanadas, salchi papas (crispsy pork chicharron with chorizo) and patacon (crispy smashed plantain with avocado, tomato, cilantro, onion and lime.

The grand opening event runs from 4-11 p.m. May 7, with live vallenato music, a DJ set and drink specials. For every order placed, guests get a free shot of Augardiente.

Arepitas Bar

Address: Time Out Market Miami, 1601 Drexel Ave, Miami Beach

Opening: May 7

