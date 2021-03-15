South Beach’s most popular food hall is reopening after almost a year. Here’s what’s new

Time Out Market Miami reopens this week on South Beach.

Time Out Market Miami is finally reopening, this time with delivery options.

The Miami Beach food hall, which closed last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, is reopening Thursday, March 18, with a new Time Out Market app that diners can use for contactless ordering.

Gone are a few of the food hall favorites like Coyo Taco, Kush and Rapicavoli (you’ll need to head to Eating House to get that amazing Dirt Cup now). Like they do at all food halls, vendors move on to expand other concepts. Giorgio Rapicavoli recently opened Italian restaurant Luca Osteria in Coral Gables, while Matt Kuscher of Kush reimagined the legendary Miami bar Tobacco Road in Brickell (he also opened Café Kush last year in the historic Selina Gold Rush Hotel in the MiMo neighborhood).

Other favorites have returned: the Peruvian-influenced 33 Kitchen; pastry-perfect Bachour; Azucar by Suzy Batlle, who also opened an ice cream shop in Kendall in 2020; Pho Mo from the team behind Phuc Yea; Norman Van Aken’s Peace Pie; and vegan restaurant Love Life Cafe.

New to Time Out Market are La Santa Taqueria by chef Omar Montero, which will serve Mexican food — tacos! — and S&D Burger from the 33 Kitchen team. The market also plans to introduce offerings from delivery-only businesses through a series of rotating pop-ups.

“Our Market on South Beach is a vibrant reflection of this city’s excellent and diverse culinary scene,” said general manager Rod Gutierrez in a press release. “We can’t wait to welcome guests back.”

Happy hour will also return at the main bar, with beer on tap for $5, wine for $7 and specialty cocktails for $8 from 4-7 p.m. daily.

La Santa Taqueria will open inside Time Out Market Miami food hall.

Time Out Market Miami

Address: 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach

More info: www.timeoutmarket.com/miami