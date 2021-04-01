Food
Time to make reservations. Coral Gables has a bunch of new restaurants you need to try
The restaurant landscape has changed in Coral Gables, but that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
The pandemic was hard on the industry, but diners’ newfound desires to eat outside helped bring Giralda Plaza back to life — and that’s without an Umbrella Sky to draw them.
Old favorites closed, of course, but some are back or coming back with a new look and new owners. And a few familiar local faces have created new concepts to feed the hungry.
Here are a few of the restaurants that have opened in the Gables over the past couple of months.
Christy’s
Closed in March 2020 and sold after 42 years, the Gables’ favorite steakhouse has reopened with brighter, lighter colors, new artwork and a small outdoor seating area. There’s also an updated cocktail menu.
3101 Ponce de Leon Blvd.
Luca Osteria
Giorgio Rapicavoli, Miami’s first “Chopped” winner and creator of Gables staple Eating House, has opened this Italian spot on Giralda Plaza with one idea in mind: simplicity. Most dishes have no more than five ingredients.
116 Giralda Ave.
Seasy
With indoor and outdoor dining, this new seafood restaurant on Miracle Mile opened with a cheerful marine theme, fresh fish and other Mediterranean delicacies.
136 Miracle Mile
The Gramercy
Now set up in the former Tarpon Bend space and opened by the team that created Kiki on the River, The Gramercy brings a New York vibe and old classics — oysters, steak tartare, shrimp cocktail — to Miracle Mile. There’s even a small sushi bar.
65 Miracle Mile
Bay 13 Brewery
The outdoor beer garden makes the best of dining outdoors under umbrellas, with plenty of space between tables, but there’s an indoor section as well. Nick Sharp of Threefolds Cafe serves the food, bringing his Aussie influences.
65 Alhambra Place
Forte by Chef Adrianne
Coming later this month in the former spot of Cibo Wine Bar is this new Italian concept from Chef Adrianne Calvo (famous for Redfish by Chef Adrianne in Matheson Hammock Park and Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard Restaurant & Wine Bar). She’ll serve a mixture of traditional and modern cuisine.
45 Miracle Mile
JohnMartins
After 31 years of joyful St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, the beloved Irish pub on Miracle Mile closed in April 2020. Now, with a new owner, a reimagined version is scheduled to open this fall in the same space.
253 Miracle Mile
