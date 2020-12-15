Coral Gables cried over Tarpon Bend’s closing. Now a new restaurant is open in its space.

The Gramercy has just opened in Coral Gables in the former Tarpon Bend space.

When Tarpon Bend closed in February 2019, Coral Gables mourned the passing of one of its favorite happy hour spots.

Now it’s time to meet the restaurant that just opened in its place on Miracle Mile: The Gramercy.

Opened by the team behind Kiki on The River, The Gramercy shines a light on American Brasserie cuisine, with plenty of nods to New York City power dining rooms. Designed by Mark Lehmkuhl of Ghost House Creative Group, the restaurant harkens to dining rooms like The Waldorf and Grand Central: big booths, exposed brick, columns, velvet banquettes. There’s even a check-in desk with keys at the entrance. Don’t forget to take a selfie at the neon “Heartbreak Hotel” sign and elevator (that goes nowhere).

The menu includes old-school appetizers like east and west coast oysters and truffle caviar deviled eggs, shrimp cocktail and steak tartare.

The entree menu offers twists on old favorites. The Gram Burger is nine ounces of Waygu beef, blue cheese, caramelized onions and frisee on a potato bun. The Faberge Potato Topped with Caviar is an upscale take on a loaded baked potato (only with caviar). And of course there’s a prime rib, plus pan-seared salmon.

Miami.com newsletter Super tremendo emails to make you a Miami.com insider Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The bar at The Gramercy, created by the team behind Kiki on the River. PAUL STOPPI

If all that is a little too much for you, there’s also a small sushi bar at The Gramercy. Chef Sylvio Richardson, formerly of Nobu, will serve you The Gram Roll (hamachi, salmon, tuna, avocado, topped with crab, masago and scallions, creamy jalapeno sauce). Other offerings include the Salmon Caviar Roll (salmon, caviar, Yuzu Den Miso sauce drizzled with truffle oil) and the Wagyu “Surf and Turf” Roll (sliced wagyu, lobster, avocado, cucumber and Serrano Pepper).

Like the main menu, the cocktails are inspired by the classics, like Creme De La Creme (vodka, coconut liquor, vermouth and a watermelon ice cube) or the Smoke & Mirrors (rye whiskey, Montenegro amaro, cynar, orange bitters and truffle tincture). The Savvy Botanist is made with gin, green chartreuse, pineapple-blueberry syrup, dill and lime.

Maybe you won’t miss Tarpon Bend that much after all.

Inside The Gramercy on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables. PAUL STOPPI

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The Gramercy

Where: 65 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-747-4854

Hours: 11:30 a.m.-11 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 11:30 a.m.-midnight Friday - Sunday. Opening week limited hours.