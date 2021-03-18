Dine seaside without the sea at this new Mediterranean restaurant in Coral Gables

Seasy on Miracle Mile offers a Mediterranean atmosphere and fresh seafood.

There’s a new spot for fresh seafood on Miracle Mile — and it comes straight out of Italy.

Seasy — “sea” plus “easy,” get it? — is the first U.S. restaurant for the Made in Napoli Hospitality Group, led by Giovanni Maglione. He and his partners wanted to recreate the atmosphere of a Mediterranean seaport, and they chose Coral Gables though it’s not exactly oceanfront property.

“When speaking to my family about Coral Gables, I compare the neighborhood to Vomero and Posillipo, two prominent hillside areas of Naples known for their seaside landscapes and affluent crowds who enjoy la dolce vita and eating very well,” Maglione said in a press release..

Located next to McBride Park, Seasy has space for 55 diners inside plus an outdoor patio overlooking the Mile. There’s a comfortable marine-themed vibe, and the menu focuses on seafood while still serving other Mediterranean fare from executive chef Paula Gaviño, from Malaga, Spain.

Starters include fried calamari, grilled octopus and zucchini blossom as well as Mediterranean fritters with baby scallops, shrimp, calamari and local fish. You can order salads as well.

For dinner, expect such dishes as local snapper Al Guazzetto with capers, olives, cherry tomatoes ($22); gnocchi with vongole, shrimp and saffron ($24) or Spaghetti Chitarra ($22) with pesto sauce and shrimp. There’s also a grilled branzino ($25) and wild salmon with spinach and tzatziki sauce ($22).

The restaurant also serves unique sandwiches: breaded shrimp with grilled eggplant, mozzarella and puttanesca sauce ($14); mahi mahi tempura with yogurt, cucumbers and mixed greens; and octopus Burrata with pesto sauce and tomatoes ($16).

And if you want to take home a little piece of Seasy, you can: the restaurant sells extra virgin olive oil and aged balsamic vinegar to go.

The interior of Seasy on Miracle Mile in Coral Gables.

Seasy

Address: 136 Miracle Mile

Hours: Noon-3 p.m. and 4-10:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday; noon-8 p.m. Sunday

More information: www.seasycoralgables.com or 786-703-5143