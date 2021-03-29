Miami Herald Logo
Nicky Jam is opening a Latin bakery at Bayside Marketplace. Give us all the carbs

Nicky Jam.
Nicky Jam. Alicia Civita Para el Nuevo Herald

Nicky Jam is getting into the carb business.

The reggaeton singer (real name: Nick Rivera Caminero) announced the opening of a bakery on Instagram earlier this week.

Name: La Industria Bakery.

Apparently, you can all the pancakes you want at this place, located at Bayside Marketplace.

The menu will also include favorites from Venezuela, as well as Puerto Rico, where the Massachusetts born singer, 40, grew up.

The brunch spot already has its own Instagram page, with 50K plus followers.

Mouth watering pictures include Nutella French toast and an arepa stuffed with shredded chicken and gouda cheese called the “Blondie.”

We want to order everything here immediately and not regret a single bite.

Bayside Marketplace confirmed the opening on Facebook, with a picture of smiling Jam holding two stacks of pancakes.

When and where the restaurant will be in the downtown Miami mall are unclear.

Madeleine Marr
Celebrity/real time news reporter Madeleine Marr has been with The Miami Herald since 2003. She has covered such features as travel, fashion and food. In 2007, she helped launch the newspaper’s daily People Page, attending red carpet events, awards ceremonies and press junkets; interviewing some of the biggest names in show business; and hosting her own online show. She is originally from New York City and has two daughters.
