Surprise! Nicky Jam just revealed a major weight loss. See how different he looks

Concierto de Nicky Jam, ganador del Latin Grammy e influyente artista de reggaetón, se presenta el sábado en el American Airlines Arena.
Concierto de Nicky Jam, ganador del Latin Grammy e influyente artista de reggaetón, se presenta el sábado en el American Airlines Arena. Miami.com file

Nicky Jam is half the man he used to be.

Joking, of course. But the reggaeton star recently dropped a ton of weight.

Jam (real name Nick Rivera Caminero) did a big reveal on Instagram, telling his 38.8 million followers that he lost 30 pounds and feels great. (Not exactly the words he chose, but, we’re a family website).

Good for him. And honestly impressive how fast.

Just last month, Jam surprised Pollo Tropical workers at the Little Havana location in Miami with a bunch of cash. In the video taken of the giveaway, Jam was wearing dark, baggy clothes, so it was tough to see his physique.

El baile de cuando bajas de peso en cuarentena @omgomega dímelo

On Monday, the “El Amante” singer, 39, showed off some moves, with that svelte body of his.

“El baile de cuando bajas de peso en cuarentena,” read the caption.

“The dance when you lose weight in quarantine.”

It’s unclear how the Puerto Rican-raised Boston native shed the pounds, but his peso has been yo-yo’ing for a while.

Maybe his fiancee Cydney Moreau is helping him, or perhaps he’s ordering the salads at Pollo Tropical now instead of the carbilicious bowls?

So many questions.

One thing’s for sure: Nicky’s going to look great virtually this week for the 2020 Billboard Latin Music Week, which kicks off Tuesday. The online event features convos with artists, industry panels, workshops and performances. Jam’s panel is at 11 a.m.

To watch or see the schedule, go to www.billboardlatinmusicweek.com

On Wednesday at 8 p.m., the Billboard Latin Music Awards broadcasts live via Telemundo from the BB&T Center in Sunrise.

Madeleine Marr
