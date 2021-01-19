Flies on peppers, a $4,200 per year country club restaurant’s rodents: inspection fails

Which restaurants got shut down for riding dirty? Miami

Maybe the golf country club on this week’s Sick and Shut Down List needed Caddyshack’s Carl Spackler to rid it of vermin varmints.

This week’s list of South Florida restaurants failing state inspections isn’t long, but it comes strong with living violations.

What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing re-inspection. If you see a problem and want a place inspected, contact the DBPR, not us.

We don’t control who gets inspected nor how strictly the inspector inspects. We don’t include all violations, just the most moving, whether internally or literally moving (because it’s alive or once was alive). We report without passion or prejudice, but with a side dish of humor.

In alphabetical order:

Bulla King Bakes, 3231 Inverrary Blvd., Lauderhill: Among the 47 live flies, 10 took a break on the floor by the kitchen dough mixer and another 10 flitted and landed on the dough mixer. A couple landed on cut peppers on the prep table. Another 10 decided to buzz about and land on single service containers.

Speaking of dough, “Nonfood-grade bags used in direct contact with food. Observed dough stored in black garbage bag in walk in freezer.”

Standing water, well, stood, in front of the three-compartment sink.

“Six burner stove ovens soiled with grease and old food debris.”

The inspector returned for a same-day re-inspection, but didn’t pass Bulla until Wednesday’s re-re-inspection.

Deer Creek Golf Club, 2801 Deer Creek Country Club Blvd., Deerfield Beach: “Observed one live rodent crawling in the wall in the dry storage area.”

Wonder if the rodent paid the $4,295 (plus 7% Florida sales tax) for a single person’s one-year golf membership at the club.

The inspector also found six pieces of rodent poo on cans of chipotle sauce, 30 pieces in that dry storage area and five behind a kitchen food warmer.

As the rodent poo fell on the cans of chipotle sauce, so did the Stop Sale orders.

“Ceiling/ceiling tiles/vents soiled with accumulated dust and mold-like substance throughout kitchen.”

The inspector did Deer Creek a solid and came back for a same-day re-inspection, which Deer Creek passed. Because, surely, all those pooping rodents were gone by then.