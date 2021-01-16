Consumers found plastic and glass in recalled Hot Pockets. One suffered a mouth injury

For the second time in a month, Nestle has a not-food-in-your-food recall, this one recalling about 226,000 12-pack boxes of Hot Pockets that might have hard plastic or glass.

“The problem was discovered when the firm received four consumer complaints of extraneous material in the pepperoni Hot Pocket product,” the USDA-written recall notice said. “The firm has received one report of a minor oral injury associated with consumption of this product.”

On Dec. 19, Nestle recalled more than 171,000 Lean Cuisine meals after five customers found plastic. Those Lean Cuisines came from the Springfield, Utah, facility while these Hot Pockets came from the Mount Sterling, Kentucky facility.

This covers the Premium Pepperoni Pizza variety with garlic crust, lot Nos. 0318544624, 0319544614, 0320544614, and 0321544614 and a best by date of “Feb 2022.” Inside the USDA inspection mark is “EST. 7721A.”

Where you’ll find the lot number and expiration date on the recalled Hot Pockets. USDA

Consumers should return the Hot Pockets to the store of purchase for a full refund. Those with questions can call Nestle at 800-350-5016.