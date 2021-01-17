Chocolates and chocolate bars recalled. Somebody found plastic inside while eating one

The fourth not-food-in-your-food recall in the last month might hurt your sweet tooth — Lake Champlain milk chocolates and milk chocolate bars in various gift baskets, boxes and packages.

Lake Champlain Chocolates said in its FDA-posted recall alert, “a consumer reported finding brittle plastic pieces in a finished product.”

The recall alert is also where you’ll find a list of affected gift products, lot numbers and best by dates.

As for the chocolate candies themselves:

▪ The Five Star Bars in the flavors Hazelnut; Fruit & Nut; Almond and Granola.

▪ The Organic Milk Chocolate Bar with Sea Salt & Almonds.

▪ Milk Chocolate Almond Bark.

▪ Chocolates of Vermont Green Mountain.

Consumers are asked to toss the chocolates. Those with questions (as in, the possibility of a refund) can email info@lakechamplainchocolates.com.