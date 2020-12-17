Food
South Beach’s sweetest restaurant is opening up a new spot in Aventura
2021 just got a little sweeter.
South Florida is getting a new Sugar Factory American Brasserie.
By the time the dessert emporium/full service restaurant opens in the spring at the Aventura Mall, we hope life is back to a semblance of “normal.”
The celebrity loved destination known for its over the top presentations will open on the lower level, in the old Grill on the Alley space.
There will be indoor dining and an outdoor patio, as well as a 20-seat bar, serving up cocktails named after 305 friendly stars like Pitbull, Bruno Mars and Drake.
Just like the South Beach location on Ocean Drive, the 7,000 square foot Aventura spot offers brunch, lunch and dinner. The vast menu includes such fun-meets-insanely-indulgent dishes as double stack rainbow pancakes topped with gummy bears; donut burgers; and the King Kong Sundae, with 24 scoops of ice cream.
The glitzy decor is designed to light up your Instagram feed, with its life-size flower backdrop and wall of faux Dots candy. Out front, guests will be also to be able out front next to Sugar Factory’s trademark giant rubber duck.
“From our photo op walls to our staff, every element at Sugar Factory American Brasserie Aventura is designed to give guests a memorable, Instagrammable experience from the minute they walk into the minute they leave,” says owner Charissa Davidovici.
In our minds, we are already there.
Sugar Factory Aventura
19501 Biscayne Boulevard. www.sugarfactory.com
Opening Spring 2021
