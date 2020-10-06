Miami Herald Logo
This MMA fighter just celebrated the launch of a new cocktail in Miami — mask included

Sugar Factory

They’re tiptoeing back out there.

We’re talking about the celebs, many who feel the need to socialize in the flesh.

Since Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis lifted many restrictions in his most recent reopening order, it’s been business as usual(ish) for a bunch of local watering holes.

At Sugar Factory, that famous-person magnet on South Beach, masks are still required for entry, tables are spaced out and social distancing is a yes-yes.

On Friday night, mixed martial artist Jorge Masvidal celebrated the launch of a special goblet named in the honor of the mezcal he launched at the dessert-happy restaurant. You may have seen El Recuerdo at duty free shops in Mexico, but it’s officially in the Magic City now.

For the event, the professional MMA and UFC fighter had no issue posing with a mask in front of the venue’s famed “candy dot wall” and we commend him for that.

The local welterweight and his crew (which did not include buddy Donald Trump Jr.) were said to have migrated upstairs where they were greeted by a slew of cocktails including Masvidal’s fave, the so-called Miami Tropical Punch, a combination of his mezcal (a cousin of tequila), coconut rum, Triple Sec, topped with tropical-colored gummy drops.

The concoctions are available at the Ocean Drive restaurant, but if you’re still wary about eating/drinking indoors, it’s available for takeout also. The booze-soaked goblet is $43. Recuerdo bottles are also sold at a number of local liquor stores.

