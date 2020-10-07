Knaus Berry Farm returns with its cinnamon rolls and new social distancing rules

Knaus Berry Farm is reopening this month. Take that, 2020.

After closing three weeks early in March over fears of the quickly spreading coronavirus, the family-owned Redlands farm, known for its mouthwatering cinnamon rolls and fresh-baked pies, will open for the season Oct. 27, owner Thomas Blocher said.

The farm will ask that customers wear masks inside its small general store and to practice six feet of social distancing as they wait in line, which, during the first few weekends, can stretch for two to four hours along Southwest 248th Street.

“We’ve got a lot of great customers and they understand the situation,” Blocher said.

The cash-only store also will limit the variety of products it sells, at least in the first few weeks, to keep crowds moving, Blocher said. Knaus’ traditional cinnamon rolls and shakes aren’t going anywhere, but there will be a slimmer selection of pies and no bread loaves. Cinnamon rolls cost $1.10 a piece, $5.50 a half dozen, $10.25 a dozen.

Miami.com newsletter Super tremendo emails to make you a Miami.com insider Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Until we get a feel for what the crowds will be like, it’s better to concentrate on the more popular items,” Blocher said.

Blocher said he encourages customers to bring an umbrella, not just to keep the sun and rain at bay, but also to provide some natural distance between one another. He also hopes customers will take advantage of stopping by during the week, rather than the weekend, when the crowds usually gather.

Blocher said he considered offering the ability to order ahead or allowing delivery apps. But either option would lead to some kind of line to clog up the two-lane road in front of the farm.

“And we just don’t feel it’s right that someone walks past someone who has been standing in line for two hours,” he said.

The farm usually operates from late October until the third week in April before closing for the summer. But Blocher made the decision to close the farm two weeks after Miami-Dade County closed restaurant dining rooms in the early days of the virus’ spread throughout South Florida.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

“It just seems like the socially responsible thing to do,” its owners posted in March. “Be smart, be safe and don’t forget to wash your hands!”

Blocher said he had to throw away some product, but the farm had great sales year and didn’t feel the financial impact of closing early. (“Maybe my wife didn’t get to buy an extra pair of shoes,” he joked.)

If you go

Knaus Berry Farm, 15980 SW 248th St., Homestead