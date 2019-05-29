It’s the last day for this beloved hidden taco cart. The good news? A new spot is coming

La Pollita is run by chefs Luciana Giangrandi and Alex Meyer. Photograph by La Pollita.

Either, its a sad day for those who loved La Pollita, the joint venture between Miami native Luciana Giangrandi and Los Angeles beau and transplant Alex Meyer that will serve its last tacos and killer crispy chicken May 29.

Or it’s a great day for Miami’s evolving dining scene, as the two will open the restaurant they’ve been planning for years, Boia De, in the Buena Vista neighborhood next month.

Luciana Giangrandi and Alex Meyer of La Pollita taco cart will open Boia De in June 2019. Handout

What they’re calling “a modern American restaurant with Italian accents,” according to a release, will seat just 24 and feature dishes such as a baked clams with ‘njuda pork salami lemon, bone marrow with roasted garlic tomatillo salsa verde, and crispy potato skins with burrata cheese and caviar.

The restaurant is a fusion of both chefs’ backgrounds — and what they’ve practiced at the taco cart. Giangrandi is from a Latin-Italian Miami family, worked at Scott Conant’s New York Scarpetta (the restaurant brand that also fostered the talent of James Beard winner Nina Compton) and spent a summer cooking in Tuscany.

Meyer grew up on the west coast, where he worked at Jon Shook and Vinny Dotolo’s Animal and Son of Gun. Both worked in fine dining in New York City, Meyer at Eleven Madison Park and later at Daniel Humm’s Nomad, where the two met.

La Pollita was a parenthesis in their culinary careers. They moved together to Miami, where Giangrandi’s family resides, and cooked nuanced, deep-flavored meat dishes and the aforementioned crispy chicken sandwich topped with slaw.

The cart is stashed in an alley in the swank Design District at 160 NE 41st St. It’s worth finding on its last day of service.

Boia De

5205 NE Second Ave., Miami; coming June 2019