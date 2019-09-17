The South Beach food festival announced its events for 2020 — and Broward events are trimmed

La Ventanita: Marcus Samuelsson discusses the adoptive family that shaped his life Chef Marcus Samuelsson, who was adopted from Ethiopia by a Swedish family, discusses becoming a TV star over Cuban coffee, pastelitos and croquetas. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chef Marcus Samuelsson, who was adopted from Ethiopia by a Swedish family, discusses becoming a TV star over Cuban coffee, pastelitos and croquetas.

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival released its list of events for 2020 and notably absent are half of the events from its latest push into Fort Lauderdale.

The festival, now in its 18th year, still will offer more than 100 celebrity-studded dining events from Feb 19-23 in Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties. But the Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention and Visitors Bureau pulled $75,000 in funding that the festival had counted on, according to the Sun-Sentinel.

Instead, the festival will host six events in Broward, which had been growing in the county every year since 2014.

“I’d like to see some economic data supporting the contention that this generates room nights, and they don’t have that data,” GFLCVB head Stacy Ritter told the newspaper. “We’re spending our Tourist Development dollars to promote someone else’s destination and I don’t know if that’s the best use of Broward’s money.”

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Palm Beach, which hosted its first event at the 2019 festival, gets to host two dinners, one with Martha Stewart and another with chef Mauro Colagreco, whose Menton, France restaurant was just named the No. 1 in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants. His new Palm Beach spot in the Four Seasons, Florie’s, has drawn rave reviews.

In South Beach, the festival returns to its roots.

Rachel Ray returns to host Burger Bash, an annual fan favorite where chefs from around the country compete to see who has the best burgers.

Guy Fieri, who recently opened his first Miami restaurant, Chicken Guy! which he announced at the last festival, returns to host a beachside barbecue. And Andrew Zimmern will be the emcee for the annual tribute dinner, where this year the festival will fete chef Marcus Samuelsson who has a restaurant in the works in Overtown and was a guest on the Miami Herald interview series La Ventanita.

“Machete” actor Danny Trejo, whose turn to food now includes a restaurant and two cookbooks, hosts a taco night at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel.

Ticket sales open to the general public Oct. 28 at sobewff.org. Capital One credit card holders get early access and exclusive dining opportunities: limited-seating dinners with Anne Burrell and Scott Conant (Feb. 20), Ashley Christensen and Mike Lata (Feb. 21), Bobby Flay and Tommasso De Simone (Feb. 21), and a pie-making class by Pink Pie (Feb. 22).