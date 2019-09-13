Food
Welcome to Flavortown, Aventura. Guy Fieri has opened a chicken restaurant at the mall
Crank up the Van Halen: Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! opened its first South Florida location today.
Fieri, the Rock ‘n’ Roll styled comfort food prophet, told the Miami Herald in February that he would be opening one of his chicken-focused, fast-casual restaurants in the Aventura Mall. And now he’s done it. My God, he’s actually done it.
“This is comfort food, and that’s right in my wheelhouse,” Fieri told the Herald shortly after his appearance at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival. “I’m an all-American dude.”
His partner in Chicken Guy!, Hard Rock Café founder Robert Earl, wrote in a press release it will be the first of “multiple locations in the South Florida market within the next year.”
For now, Aventura is the only place outside of Disney World’s Disney Springs where you can sample Fieri’s take on fried chicken. It’s brined in lemon, pickle juice and buttermilk and served as tenders or in sandwiches or meal-sized bowls. And the brand’s got an exclamation point built right into name, which is so metal, as former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush can attest.
And here’s the head-bangingest, guitar solo bit of news: You can have your chicken with one of 22 (!) different dipping sauces. Or try them all at one time, if you like. It’s your deep-fried concert and Fieri is your chicken-finger biting Ozzy Osbourne.
Details: Chicken Guy!, 19501 Biscayne Blvd., Aventura at the Aventura Mall
Hours: Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.; Sunday noon-8 p.m.
