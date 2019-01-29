A conversation with
Chef José Andrés
Listen to the full interview:
Chef José Andrés, who was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria, sees the United States and all it represents in every bite of a pastelito or croqueta.
A conversation with
Chef Michelle Bernstein
Listen to the full interview:
Before Michelle Bernstein was one of the first women on the Food Network and before her Miami restaurants made her a culinary favorite, the award-winning chef was the only woman in a kitchen full of men.
A conversation with
Chef Daniel Boulud
Listen to the full interview:
A dropout at 14, Daniel Boulud turned a childhood cooking in Leon, France into becoming one of the best living French chefs. Now the owner of 15 restaurants, he has a recent fascination with Cuban food.
A conversation with
Chef Thomas Keller
Listen to the full interview:
Growing up with four brothers and single working mom inspired Thomas Keller to nurture families around the dinner table. Then he changed American fine dining with his restaurants, including French Laundry in Napa Valley and his new Miami spot at the Surf Club.
A conversation with
Chef Marcus Samuelsson
Listen to the full interview:
Chef and TV star Marcus Samuelsson got his culinary start thanks to his adoptive mother, who helped him write to every Michelin-star restaurant in Sweden until he got a job. He’s opening a high-end eatery in Miami.
A conversation with
Chef Norman Van Aken
Listen to the full interview:
Norman Van Aken was a carney, field hand and pumped concrete as he hitchhiked down to Key West, where a Cuban meal would change his palate — and his life.