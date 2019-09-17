Kobayashi wants to dunk on this Miami Heat center — in a burger-eating contest

Heat opens Learn & Play Center at José Martí Park Bam Adebayo and Derrick Jones Jr. made an appearance at Jose Marti Park Community Center for the opening of the Heat's 19th Learn & Play Center on June 4, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Bam Adebayo and Derrick Jones Jr. made an appearance at Jose Marti Park Community Center for the opening of the Heat's 19th Learn & Play Center on June 4, 2019.

For lunch on Wednesday, Heat center Bam Adebayo will eat a cheeseburger.

Or two, or three, or more.

Adebayo will be among the celebrities competing against Guinness world-record holder and competitive-eating star Takeru Kobayashi in a cheeseburger-eating contest Wednesday at BurgerFi in Pinecrest. The event begins at 11 a.m.

The contest is being hosted by BurgerFi and Feeding South Florida as part of Hunger Action Month and National Cheeseburger Day to raise money and awareness for the more than 706,000 children and adults in South Florida who don’t know when they will get their next meal.

Along with Adebayo, the competition will include former Miami Hurricanes and NFL star defensive lineman Russell Maryland.

The competitors will take on six single BurgerFi cheeseburgers with Kraft-Heinz signature Mayochup (ketchup, mayonnaise, and a special blend of spices), while Kobayashi will take on 18 Single BurgerFi cheeseburgers in the five-minute competition. BurgerFi will donate $100 for every cheeseburger eaten — up to $5,000 — to Feeding South Florida.

Adebayo, who is entering his third NBA season, averaged 8.9 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 23.3 minutes while playing in all 82 of the Heat’s games last season. With Miami trading center Hassan Whiteside to Portland this offseason as part of the four-team Jimmy Butler deal, the 22-year-old Adebayo is expected to be the Heat’s starting center.

After eating cheeseburgers Wednesday, Adebayo will be back at work with his teammates when the Heat opens training camp on Oct. 1 at Keiser University in West Palm Beach.

