First chance to check out new-look Heat? The details on the Red, White & Pink scrimmage

The Heat announced Monday it will host its annual Red, White & Pink Game on Oct. 6 at 4 p.m. at AmericanAirlines Arena, with the intrasquad scrimmage open to the public.

The event is the first opportunity for the public to check out the new-look Heat, which now features four-time All-Star Jimmy Butler. The scrimmage comes the day after the Heat closes training camp at Keiser University in West Palm Beach, with all training camp practices closed to the public.

Tickets for the scrimmage are $1 each and are available through the Miami Heat App, Ticketmaster.com or the Ticketmaster App, and there is an eight-ticket maximum per transaction. Proceeds benefit cancer care and research at Miami Cancer Institute.

Doors to the arena for the scrimmage open at 3 p.m., and parking will be available for $5 in the arena’s P2 garage.

The scrimmage is part of a philanthropic partnership among the Heat, Miami Cancer Institute and Entercom, which have teamed up in the fight against cancer as part of the “HEAT.HELP. CURE” initiative. Along with the scrimmage, there will be a 13-hour Radiothon on several South Florida stations in November and a Dribble Drive Against Cancer on Nov. 16 on the day of the Heat’s home game against the Pelicans.

The Red, White & Pink Game will include four quarters and a halftime.

The Heat has incorporated pink into the scrimmage for the sixth consecutive year in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and players will wear a special edition Red, White & Pink jersey. The team’s store will sell a special Court Culture t-shirt, with those proceeds also benefiting the Miami Cancer Institute.

Fox Sports Sun will televise the scrimmage and it will also be broadcast live on 790 The Ticket.

Leading up to the event, the Heat will hold media day at AmericanAirlines Arena on Sept. 30 before opening training camp in West Palm Beach on Oct. 1.

Miami begins its five-game preseason schedule with a home matchup against the Spurs on Oct. 8. The Heat hosts the Grizzlies on Oct. 23 to open the regular season.

The Heat currently has 18 players under contract, with teams allowed to carry up to 20 players during training camp and the preseason before the roster limit is reduced to 15 players for the regular season.

Familiar faces like Bam Adebayo, Goran Dragic, James Johnson, Kelly Olynyk, Dion Waiters and Justise Winslow return to the Heat, and new faces like Butler and first-round pick Tyler Herro are preparing for their first season with the team.