Competition for Heat two-way deal grows. Miami signs Mychal Mulder to camp roster

Miami Heat's 'training camp will be about more competition,' says Riley Miami Heat President Pat Riley talks to the media after the NBA basketball team's draft party, early Friday, June 21, 2019, in Miami.

With the start of training camp inching closer, the Heat continued to add to its roster.

On Monday, the Heat announced the signing of guard Mychal Mulder. The 25-year-old from Canada signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Heat, according to a league source.

Exhibit 10 contracts are limited to a $50,000 guarantee and leaves the option open for Mulder to eventually play for Miami’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, after training camp. Exhibit 10 deals do not count against the salary cap or hard cap and can be converted to two-way contracts.

The addition of the 6-4 and 184-pound Mulder brings the Heat’s roster up to 19 players, with both of Miami’s two-way contract spots still empty. An NBA team can carry up to 15 players on its roster during the regular season (not including two two-way contract players), and the Heat’s regular-season roster is likely set with 14 players barring a trade because of its position against the NBA hard cap — Jimmy Butler, Goran Dragic, James Johnson, Kelly Olynyk, Justise Winslow, Dion Waiters, Meyers Leonard, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Udonis Haslem, Derrick Jones Jr., Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn and KZ Okpala.

The expectation is Mulder will compete with forwards Kyle Alexander and Chris Silva, and guards Davon Reed and Jeremiah Martin during training camp for a two-way contract from the Heat. Alexander, Silva, Reed and Martin signed with the Heat earlier this summer on Exhibit 10 deals and are currently the only other players on the roster eligible for a two-way contract.

The Heat is expected to keep at least one — and potentially both — of its two-way contract spots open entering training camp.

Why? One official in touch with the team’s front office told the Miami Herald because the Heat has no room under the hard cap to sign any more players to a standard contract, it’s trying to entice players to sign Exhibit 10 contracts with the expectation that they will have a legitimate chance to earn a two-way contract during training camp.

Mulder player two seasons at the University of Kentucky after transferring from Vincennes University. He was Heat center Bam Adebayo’s teammate at Kentucky in 2016-17.

As a senior at Kentucky in 2016-17, Mulder appeared in 32 games (two starts) and averaged 4.7 points and 1.5 rebounds in 10.6 minutes while shooting 40.3 percent from the field and a team-high 92.3 percent from the foul line. He finished third on the team in three-point field goals made (35).

Mulder, who was selected ninth overall in the 2017 G League Draft, appeared in 47 games (all starts) with the Windy City Bulls last season and averaged 13.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 32.9 minutes while shooting 46 percent from the field, 41.2 percent from three-point range and 74.6 percent from the foul line. He led the team in minutes (1,546) and finished second in points (646), field goals made (229) and three-point field goals made (135).

During the 2017-18 season, Mulder appeared in 48 games (31 starts) with Windy City and averaged 9.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 30.9 minutes while shooting 41.8 percent from the field.

Mulder has yet to appear in an NBA game.

Miami can still add another two-way candidate to its roster before the start of training camp on Oct. 1, with NBA teams allowed to carry up to 20 players during training camp and the preseason.