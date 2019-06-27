This Michelin-trained chef is serving an exclusive tasting menu at Time Out Market

Time Out Market Miami, Miami on a plate Time Out Market Miami opens May 9th, 2019 Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Time Out Market Miami opens May 9th, 2019

There are two ways to experience Time Out Market Miami.

One: You go to an old favorite — Coyo Taco or Kush for a frita burger — buy what you love best and have a terrific meal.

Two: You put yourself in the hands of a master in the demo kitchen and experience something you’ve never experienced before.

Both experiences are worthwhile — trust us when we tell you we could go back for Giorgio Rapicavoli’s cauliflower elote every day. But the second option is only available for a short time.

Chef Miguel Massens is at the demo kitchen at Time Out Market Miami.

For the month of July, Chef Miguel Massens, formerly of Three, is offering a five-course tasting menu experience called Passport to Antilia with some of the most innovative dishes you’ll find in South Florida.





Massens pays homage to his Cuban roots in the ever-changing menu but also infuses the dishes with Spanish, African and Mexican flavors. Local grouper comes with a garri crust and is served with fonio, kelewele, peanuts, dates and sow. If you don’t know what any of those things are, don’t worry. Chef Massens will tell you — and explain why he used them. Also? They’re delicious.

Garri-encrusted grouper from Chef Miguel Massens.

Massens is a fan of local produce — his “fruit ceviche” on the menu now features lychees, but when he runs out, expect a different fruit to take center stage. Mangoes will make an appearance, and don’t be surprised to find mamey, jackfruit and papaya on the menu, either, as well as steak in black garlic sauce served on a bed of roasted boniato.

The best way to experience Passport to Antilia? Go with an open mind and try everything. This is an exclusive experience — there are only six counter seats available and two seatings a night only twice a week — but foodies love other foodies, so chat with your neighbors.

You can add a wine pairing with each course for $29 or just buy a glass, beer or a cocktail at the market’s central bar, which has by-the-glass wine choices as well as chardonnay and Meiomi pinot noir on tap.





And if you can’t make it to Passport to Antilia, you can order off Massens’ menu any day or night until his residency ends Aug. 9.

Passport to Antilia

Where: Time Out Market Miami demo kitchen, 1600 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach

When: Seatings at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays through July 31

Cost: $55 per person; wine pairing is $29 extra; tickets at Eventbrite