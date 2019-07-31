This beloved Japanese rice bowl spot is finally reopening in its original location

Wabi Sabi by Shuji will specialize in Donburi, a Japanese rice bowl dish.

Wabi Sabi by Shuji is finally reopening in the location that made it famous.

The Upper East Side restaurant will continue to specialize in Japanese Donburi, rice bowl dishes with vegetables and meat simmered together. It reopens Aug. 2 in its 79th Street location.

Here’s how it works: They offer four bowls made with cucumber, avocado, edamame, scallions and seaweed. You choose a base (sushi rice, multigrain rice, green tea-infused Soba noodles or a green mix) and then decide between tuna, salmon, a mix of seafood or a vegetarian version with shiitake mushrooms, carrot and radishes. Bowls range in price from $11-$18, with daily specials available.

Bring your own bowl for a takeout meal, and you get $1 off.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Chef Shuji Hiyakawa is opening another restaurant this fall, the intimate Hiyakawa in Wynwood, with art dealer Alvaro Perez Miranda. The new restaurant, which will feature a $100-per-person omakase menu, will also dedicate space to another Wabi Sabi.

There’s already a Wabi Sabi by Shuji location at the Time Out Market Miami in Miami Beach.

Wabi Sabi by Shuji