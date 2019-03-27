Wabi Sabi chef is bringing his take on Japanese hospitality to this trendy neighborhood

Sushi is coming to Wynwood.
Morimoto-trained Chef Shuki Hiyakawa of the now closed Upper East Side Japanese bowl spot Wabi Sabi by Shuji is moving to the ‘wood, teaming up with restaurateur/art dealer Alvaro Perez Miranda to bring the 28-seat Hiyakawa to the neighborhood sometime this fall. You may remember that Miranda was the guy who launched the Vagabond Restaurant & Bar’s first incarnation (circa 2014).
The new restaurant is based on the concept of “omotenashi” - the traditional Japanese notion of hospitality delivered through refined and intricate customer service. Here’s what’s on the menu: agemono (deep-fried dishes); yakimono (grilled or pan-fried); shirumono (soups); zensai (appetizers) and sushi along with sake, beer, and wine.
Hiyakawa will also offer a $100-per-person omakase menu - that means chef’s choice - with chef selections from each category.
The restaurant space will be shared with a reopened Wabi Sabi, serving Donburi, a Japanese rice bowl of fish, meat, vegetables or other ingredients. Reportedly, the chef is only making 100 bowls a day for lunch Monday through Friday, so get there early, because it’s first come first served.
There are also plans for opening an after-hours dining club featuring the chef’s nightly changing menu of Japanese dishes. Another Wabi Sabi is scheduled to open at the upcoming Time Out Market on South Beach.
Hiyakawa
- Where: 2700 N. Miami Ave., Miami
- Opening: Fall 2019
