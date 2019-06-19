Kendall finally has enough good restaurants to host its own Restaurant Week. You should go.

Causa Crocante is one of the options on Peruvian favorite Pisco y Nazca’s Flavors of Kendall Restaurant Week menu.

No more jokes about chain restaurants. Culinarily speaking, Kendall has arrived.

Not only does the beloved suburb represent all that’s Miami about Miami, it’s now getting its own restaurant week.

The first ever Flavors of Kendall Restaurant Week takes place from June 24-30, with participating restaurants offering guests $39 dinner prix fixe menus.

For example, Table 55 at the Hilton Miami Dadeland, which offers a farm-to-table menu, will offer you a chance to try lion fish tiradito. Also on the special menu: tempura day boat scallops and a surf and turf option, with a Key lime tart or banafee for dessert.





Some restaurants are offering specials along with the $39 menu. In addition to its three-course menu, which features a contemporary twist on Peruvian cuisine, Pisco y Nazca is offering guests a complimentary Pisco Sour (or a non-alcoholic drink, if that’s the way you’d prefer it). Menu items include tostones, causa crocante, antichucho pollo, ceviche mixto and chaufa.

Other restaurants participating in Flavors of Kendall Restaurant week are Pubbelly Sushi, Le Mirage Lounge & Whitney’s Restaurant, Two Brothers, Iberico Spanish Cuisine, Devon Seafood + Steak, Earls Kitchen + Bar, Aoki Teppanyaki and Sokai Sushi Bar.





A kickoff party is set for 6-9 p.m. June 20 at the Hilton Miami Dadeland, with tastings, prizes, games and entertainment. Suggested donation is $30 (buy your tickets ahead of time and they’re $25). Proceeds benefit A Safe Haven for Newborns.