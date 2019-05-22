Now there’s a new way to experience Sushi by Bou in the Versace mansion - and it’s cheaper

We can attest to the fact that the sushi at Sushi by Bou is out of this world.

Sushi by Bou, the intimate sushi restaurant tucked inside the former Versace mansion, has added a new dining option - and it’s a little less expensive than its original concept.

When it opened, Sushi by Bou offered an hour-long omakase experience (that’s chef’s choice) in an intimate four-seat sushi bar in the Gianni Versace suite at the Villa Casa Casuarina. The price was $125, tax and tip included (drinks are not).

Now, in addition to the hour-long menu, Sushi by Bou is offering a new, streamlined version of the omakase experience in a different suite in the mansion, the Sushi Suite. The meal runs for 30 minutes and costs $65.

At both experiences, guests can arrive half an hour early to hang out in the G-Lounge upstairs, which overlooks Ocean Drive. They can try Japanese whiskey or sake by the glass or craft cocktails (maybe the Shiso Southsider, with Suntory haku Vodka, shiso leaves and lime).

Chef Mike is a master of the knife at Sushi by Bou at the former Versace Mansion.

A hostess will then lead you into the suite, where the 30-minute meal includes 12 pieces of handcrafted nigiri sushi and a hand roll. If you’re still hungry at the end of the experience, you can order your favorite sushi for an additional charge.

You can also return to the lounge for an after dinner drink if you’re so inclined.

Sushi by Bou

Where: Villa Casa Casuarina in the former Versace mansion, 1116 Ocean Drive

Open: 5:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Thursday-Saturday

Reservations: OpenTable



