There’s a new reason to visit the former Versace mansion — and it involves bacon

You can now have breakfast by the famous million mosaic pool at the former Versace Mansion. Photography by Ken Hayden

There’s a new place for breakfast on Miami Beach, and it’s about as glam as you can get.

In addition to its lunch special, Gianni’s at the former Versace mansion is now serving breakfast daily.

The $19 price includes coffee or tea and orange juice. Choices, choices. Diners can then choose from a Continental style breakfast that includes a pastry basket with jam and butter.

Another option is one of three American breakfasts: Eggs any style, roasted potatoes and a choice of bacon or sausage; French toast with fresh berries, whipped cream and maple syrup; or an omelet with the choice of mushrooms, bell peppers, tomatoes, onions and cheese. There’s also a selection of cereals and muesli, but come on. Nobody balls out on cereal.

If you’re feeling wealthy, for a $5 surcharge you can upgrade to The Villa Eggs Florentine, poached eggs and sauteed spinach served on a English muffin, or smoked salmon and cream cheese. And for $10 more, go hog wild and order grilled steak and eggs. And of course mimosas and wine are available ($9-$11).

And if dinner is more your thing, you can visit Gianni’s at night or check out the tiny sushi bar upstairs, Sushi By Bou, where you can try a $125 omakase-style sushi meal.

Breakfast at Gianni’s