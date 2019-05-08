Stone crab season is ending, and Joe’s is starting summer hours. Crack those claws while you can.

This is how your favorite seafood has sex Dr. Theresa Bert explains during a “dock talk” at the Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival how stone crabs, a local delicacy, have sex. She said the partners both need claws to cradle one another before they link together to reproduce. A female crab Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dr. Theresa Bert explains during a “dock talk” at the Cortez Commercial Fishing Festival how stone crabs, a local delicacy, have sex. She said the partners both need claws to cradle one another before they link together to reproduce. A female crab

It’s the saddest day of the year, even sadder than the day Knaus Berry Farm shutters until fall and forces us to remember a life without cinnamon rolls.

That’s always tough. And now it’s worse - stone crab season is coming to an end.

We suppose this is not at all sad for the stone crabs. But us? We’re bereft.

There’s still time for one last crab orgy. The last day of the harvest is May 15, which means that’s the last day you can order them. The season ends May 16. After that, if you’re eating stone crab in a restaurant or buying it in a seafood market, it’s frozen and not fresh.

What does this mean for fans of iconic Joe’s Stone Crab? No more fresh stone crabs from May 16 onward. But the restaurant stays open for a few months with summer hours. The last lunch of the season takes place Saturday, May 11, then no lunch hours until mid October.





On May 12, you can still take your mom there for Mother’s Day and show her you love her by buying her all the stone crabs she can eat. Joe’s is closed May 13 and from May 14 through Aug. 4 only serves dinner from 6-10 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday-Thursday and 6-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Those hours last through Aug. 4, after which Joe’s shuts down entirely until mid-October.

Takeaway at Joe’s is open until May 19, then closes until Aug. 6th.