Food
Knaus Berry Farm is closing for the summer. Here’s how to stock up before that happens
Knaus Berry Farm famous cinnamon rolls are almost back
It’s the saddest time of the year, Miami.
Knaus Berry Farm is closing for the summer. The Redland favorite for its cinnamon rolls, fresh baked bread and strawberry shakes (and you-pick strawberries) is closing April 20 as the growing season comes to a close.
That means there’s still time to stock up on cinnamon rolls, which keep great frozen in the freezer for the six months until the farm reopens in October.
But don’t wait until Saturday, cautions a Knaus spokesperson. Annually four-hour-long lines are common the weekend it opens and on the last day. Instead, they recommend coming during the week from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
“If they wait to come Saturday, it’s going to be a long wait,” an employee at the farm, Isis Cousino, said.
Those who rather make an afternoon of it Saturday, come prepared. Bring lawn chairs, sunscreen and hats, a good book and a charged phone (maybe even a backup battery).
Are you a first timer? Read our local’s tips for how to do Knaus Berry Farm like a pro.
Knaus Berry Farm
15980 SW 248th St, Homestead
Comments