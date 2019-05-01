This mecca for smoked meats has reopened - and no pig in Miami is safe

Andres Barrientos and James Bowers of Miami Smokers, which is back in business at its Little Havana location

All your charcuterie dreams are about to come true: Miami Smokers is back.

The meat-centric restaurant in Little Havana has reopened with a new menu - and a few leftover bacon cinnamon bun collaboration with Knaus Berry Farm (which has closed for the season).

The restaurant announced its reopening on social media:

You can also find Miami Smokers at the new Time Out Market in Miami Beach. which opens May 9.

Miami Smokers

Where: 306 NW 27th Ave., Miami; at Time Out Market Miami, 1601 Drexel Ave., Miami Beach, starting May 9